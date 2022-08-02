The Africa Twin And Africa Twin Adventure Sports Receive New Looks For 2023

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports both receive striking new colour updates for 2023, giving riders the choice of three new looks for Honda’s flagship adventure machine.

The athletic, lightweight and sporty CRF1100L Africa Twin receives two colour updates for 2023. Joining the iconic Grand Prix Red, which is being carried over from 2022, the Africa Twin will be available in Mat Ballistic Black Metallic now complete with an all-black frame, and a new Glint Wave Blue Metallic Tricolour which features a new blue headlight cowl, and blue front fender and tail sections with red and white detailing.

The continent-crossing CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports – which in 2021 accounted for 56% of Africa Twin sales in Europe- will be available in two distinctive colours for 23YM. The timeless Pearl Glare White Tricolour, complete with gold wheels, remains on the line-up and is joined by the new contemporary Mat Iridium Gray Metallic colour, featuring black detailing that complements its jet black wheels.

Both models will be available with either a manual or a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Honda has sold over 200,000 DCT-equipped motorcycles across Europe since the system first appeared as an option on the VFR1200F in 2009. Testament to its acceptance in the marketplace, in 2021 DCT versions of Africa Twin, including the Adventure Sports, accounted for 51% of the model’s sales. For the Africa Twin itself, the figure is 41%, whereas for the Adventure Sports version, it rises to 61%.

