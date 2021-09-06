Royal Enfield has been a symbol of resilience, purposeful longevity, and authenticity since 1901. It has preserved the legacy of building simple, harmonious motorcycles by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, to create pure motorcycling experiences. In its 120th year, Royal Enfield re-envisions its iconic motorcycle, the Classic, with the launch of the All-New Royal Enfield Classic 350 in its home Indian market today – a timeless motorcycle reimagined to meet modern aspirations.

The all-new Classic 350 adds yet another new chapter to Royal Enfield’s legacy of building authentic post-war era British motorcycles that are loved by enthusiasts around the world. The design inspiration of the Classic range can be dated all the way back to 1948 with the groundbreaking Royal Enfield Model G2, the first to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full production motorcycle. As dependable as it was beautiful, the Model G2 served as a strong design inspiration for the hugely popular Classic 500 launched in 2008. The Classic 500 went on to help redefine the middleweight motorcycling space and was an integral part of the revival of Royal Enfield, up until the production of the dependable UCE 500 engine was stopped in 2020. Over a span of 12 years, more than 3 million Classic 500 were produced, building an incredible legacy of its own – and now, the new Classic 350 is all set to take up the mantle and further build upon the legend.

Speaking about the legacy of the Classic, and commenting on the launch of the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “The Classic launched in 2008, was a modern and capable motorcycle that symbolized the timeless post-war styling from the heydays of the British motorcycle industry. It’s captivating design language and simplicity coupled with dependability, catapulted the Classic to global popularity, and it went on to redefine the middleweight (250-750cc) motorcycle segment.



We’ve paid great attention to every aspect of the motorcycle, right from its stunning look, to the perfection in parts and the touchpoints, to its impeccable riding performance. The engine is super smooth, intuitively responsive and engaging, and has that gorgeous growl on acceleration. The all-new chassis lends enormous confidence while riding, with surefooted handling and agile braking. The motorcycle feels in control and well-mannered around tight corners. The motorcycle is, without a doubt, class-leading, and feels incredibly refined and enjoyable to ride

Through our history, we have been consistent in our pursuit to build timeless, beautiful motorcycles that are great fun to ride, and the new Classic 350 does just that. The all-new Classic 350 combines this quintessential, retro design with a modern and refined ride experience. We are confident that the all-new Classic 350 will once again redefine the mid-size motorcycle space globally”

Powered by the modern 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine, launched recently on the Meteor 350, the all-new Classic 350 brings in a new level of comfort, smoothness and refinement to the ride experience. The Classic 350 generates 20.2 bhp of power at 6100rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm, resulting in a strong low-end grunt and super smooth linear power delivery across the band. With the primary balancer shaft that cuts down the vibrations, the reborn Classic 350 feels smooth and well-mannered on road. The gear shifting is crisp, smooth and relaxed, thanks to the optimized 5-speed gearbox that ensures strong in-city acceleration, as well as a relaxed ride at cruising speed. Much to the joy of Royal Enfield enthusiasts, the new Classic 350 retains the unmistakable thump of the exhaust note.

Designed and developed by teams of designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield’s two state-of-the-art technology centres, in India and the UK – the Classic 350 is a product of true collaboration across continents. The all-new chassis is built for superior comfort and maneuverability – designed to be stiffer, the chassis encourages more confidence at higher cornering speeds, and feels planted and stable on straight roads. The front and rear suspension has been extensively developed for more comfortable saddle time. With better ride ergonomics and more confident braking, the Classic feels agile and responsive – further enhancing the riding experience.

All new variants of the Classic 350 – coming to the European market – will be equipped with dual channel ABS and rear disc brakes. For more comfortable hours on the saddle, the new Classic has new, wider seats with soft-foam cushion padding – including a pillion seat as standard for all new model variants. With brand new handlebars, the riding position has been subtly tweaked to further improve comfort whilst maintaining that familiar Classic feeling. Bringing in the modern touch is the new digi-analog instrument cluster that houses an LCD info panel. A USB charging point will be mounted below the handlebar for the convenience of quick charging on the go.

The new Classic 350 will be available with a wide array of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, designed and developed to complement its versatility as well as to enhance comfort, utility and style. The suite of new accessories for Classic 350 is purpose-driven and includes a range of bespoke options that have been designed for specific themes that allow the rider to enhance the form and function of the motorcycle as per their preference. Royal Enfield’s motorcycle accessories come with a comprehensive 3-year warranty and are designed, developed and certified alongside the motorcycle. For further individual self-expression, a selection of riding gear, including helmets, t-shirts, and lifestyle accessories have been designed inspired by the Classic 350.

The new Classic 350 is set to be unveiled for the first time on European soil at this year’s EICMA in Milan, this November. Building on the phenomenal European success of the Meteor 350, the Classic 350 further strengthens Royal Enfield’s product offering to the mid-sized segment – delivering yet more appealing and accessible options for riders of all age and experience.

