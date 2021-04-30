The All New Shoei Nxr2

A pure premium performance full face helmet developed to meet the latest ECE22/06 certification – the first in a new generation of Shoei Helmets.

All helmets require high safety performance – Shoei Premium helmets not only offer outstanding shock absorption, but also class leading aerodynamics, outstanding visibility, optimised ventilation, and soft comfort liner, all within a compact lightweight shell.

NXR2 is defined as a new premium sports full face helmet and includes all these features.

Lightweight Compact Design

Lightest SHOEI ECE22/06 standard certified product. Compact Design Adopting a new shield system and following the characteristic side cut line inherited from NXR, a compact lightweight shell has been achieved.

Optimised ventilation performance Improved ventilation and enlarged outlet guarantee fresh air flow throughout the helmet.

Quietness Improved visor beading, and new cheek and ear padding has helped improve wind noise performance.

Improved visor beading, and new cheek and ear padding has helped improve wind noise performance. Shield System Newly developed locking visor system – including PINLOCK EVO lens. Easily attachable and detachable, and with improved vision due to new PINLOCK PIN placement.

Moisture Absorption Quick Dry Interior Fabric Advanced fabric with high moisture absorption and quick dry performance.

Advanced fabric with high moisture absorption and quick dry performance. PINLOCK EVO lens DKS 304 PINLOCK EVO lens equipped.

