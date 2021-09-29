With the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to shift the focus back to the FIM Motocross World Championship as the title chase heats up.

For the 11th round of the series, MXGP finally heads back to Teutschenthal, Germany for the first time since 2019, after COVID-19 restrictions prevent the Grand Prix from going ahead last season. But with that now behind us, it’s time to enjoy the MXGP of Germany.

The hardpack track of Teutschenthal has been part of the FIM Motocross World Championship since the 70’s and first hosted a 250cc Grand Prix in 1971 which was then won by the six-time world champion Joël Robert. Since then, the German venue has hosted a Grand Prix 24 times, with this year being the 25th.

Alongside the main MXGP and MX2 action, this weekend’s races will also see the rounds three and five of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and EMX250 championships as Fantic Factory Team Maddii riders Haakon Osterhagen and Nicholas Lapucci will look to maintain a healthy lead over their closest championship rivals Valerio Lata of MRT Racing Team KTM (EMX125) and SM Action Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo (EMX250) while this weekend will also host a round of the Junior e-motocross Series after the success of the first appointment taking place last weekend in Mantova.

In MXGP, we have reached a crucial point in the championship chase, as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings will enter the German Grand Prix with the red plate. The Dutchman has just a one-point advantage over Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who lost the championship lead in Riola Sardo after two tough races. As it turns out, the Slovenian was in fact struggling with a collarbone injury, but now with a couple of weeks of rest, there is no doubt that the factory Honda rider will be able to claw back vital points to keep the title battle tight. Last time around in 2019, Gajser went on to win both races in Teutschenthal, so there’s no doubt he will want to do the same this time too.

Another rider that will be looking to do the same is Antonio Cairoli of Red Bull KTM Factory Racingwho also lost points in Sardinia. The 9-time world champion was forced to sit out the MXGP of Sardegna due to a big crash in time practice, which was heart breaking for the Italian. Cairoli will now enter the German Grand Prix off the back of a historic victory at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations with Team Italy, a title that Cairoli had not won before. And with the extra confidence and motivation boost from this incredible victory, there is no doubt that Cairoli will be more motivated than ever to go after that 10th world title for his final season of GP racing.

Currently sitting third in the MXGP standings is Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre who finally returned to the podium in Sardinia, finishing third overall. Now the focus for the Frenchman is to stay consistent and keep things close as he is just four points behind Herlings with eight rounds to go.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado is next in the championship. He is currently on 359 points, 12 points down on the leader. This is just the second season for the Spaniard in the MXGP class but he’s constantly showing that he has what it takes to run with the leaders, as the stats show that he has led laps than anyone else this season so far. He also has four GP podiums and two race wins under his belt, so it will be interesting to see what results he can deliver this weekend.

In this second half of the season, it would be great to see Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer, Glenn Coldenhoff and Ben Watson battling further up the field, with the trio showing good potential so far. Both Coldenhoff and Watson had some good battles in Mantova this past weekend at the Monster Energy FIM MXoN, with Watson winning the overall in MXGP, which will no doubt be a huge confidence boost and with that hopefully he can deliver similar results in the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen and Arminas Jasikonis will enter the races in Germany more motivated than ever after their strong performances at the Monster Energy FIM MXoN. Olsen won the MXoN race 1, while Jasikonis battled well inside the top 5, so there is no doubt that the pair will want to bring these results to MXGP.

This upcoming weekend will see the home race of JM Honda Racing’s Henry Jacobi along with the likes of KTM Kosak Team’s Tom Koch, Tim Koch, Stefan Ekerold and Mike Stender of SHR Motorsports.

2019 MXGP of Germany – MXGP Top 3:

1. Tim Gajser

2. Arnaud Tonus

3. Gautier Paulin

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 371 points; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 370 p.; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 367 p.; 4. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 359 p.; 5. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 326 p.; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 280 p.; 7. Pauls Jonass (LAT, GAS), 254 p.; 8. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 234 p.; 9. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, KTM), 185 p.; 10. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 171 p.;

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. KTM, 473 points; 2. Honda, 379 p.; 3. Kawasaki, 372 p.; 4. Yamaha, 323 p.; 5. GASGAS, 292 p.; 6. Husqvarna, 187 p.;

In MX2, the title chase is a little different as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux currently has full control of that. He is 71 points ahead of his closest rival Mattia Guadagnini of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but of course anything can happen with eight rounds to go, so the Frenchman cannot afford to relax.

For Guadagnini, the next races will be important as he will need to deliver on some positive results. Looking back on his strong performances on the hard pack, in Matterley Basin, Maggiora and Loket, this weekend could be an occasion that we see him back on the podium again.

But if we put the title chase aside, there is no doubt that this weekend we will see another classic battle between Renaux and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle. While Vialle might be out of the running for the championship this season due to an injury which saw him miss several GPs, this doesn’t mean that he won’t continue to challenge for Grand Prix wins and podiums. In the last three GPs we’ve seen the KTM rider take three consecutive GP victories and this weekend will be another opportunity to add to that, as the hardpack will suit the Frenchman.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts and Thibault Benistant are currently third and fourth in the championship standings and both have a chance to go for some top results this weekend. While Geerts expected to be fighting at the front in Sardinia, the reality was different as crashes once again cost him vital positions and points, so a more consistent day will be much needed. Meanwhile Benistant could have a chance to go for another race win as he did in Maggiora and Loket. Benistant has made only one podium appearance this season but this weekend maybe we could see him add another.

Some strong results can also be expected of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton and Kay de Wolf as the pair have delivered plenty of positive results and several podiums this season so far. de Wolf added another top three finish in Sardinia as he placed third overall, making it three podiums in his rookie season already, which is quite impressive.

F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Mathys Boisrame will once again aim to go for a podium spot this weekend after he finished third overall in Teutschenthal back in 2019. While he didn’t have the best weekend in Mantova for the Monster Energy FIM MXoN, there is no doubt he will be keen on putting this behind him and get some positive results under his belt.

Simon Längenfelder of DIGA PROCROSS GASGAS FACTORY RACING as well as Nico Greutmann, Marnique Appelt of Raths Motorsports, Paul Haberland of KMP HONDA RACING and Noah Ludwig will line up in Teutschenthal for their home Grand Prix as they will chase top results on home soil.

2019 MXGP of Germany – MX2 Top 3:

1. Jorge Prado

2. Tom Vialle

3. Mathys Boisrame

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 403 points; 2. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, KTM), 332 p.; 3. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 325 p.; 4. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 290 p.; 5. Jed Beaton (AUS, HUS), 290 p.; 6. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 277 p.; 7. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 273 p.; 8. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 263 p.; 9. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 251 p.; 10. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, KAW), 223 p.;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 446 points; 2. KTM, 436 p.; 3. Husqvarna, 336 p.; 4. Kawasaki, 308 p.; 5. Honda, 261 p.; 6. GASGAS, 236 p.; 7. TM, 4 p.;

TIMETABLE

SATURDAY: 08:15 EMX125 Group 1 Free Practice, 08:40 EMX125 Group 2 Free Practice, 09:05 EMX250 Group 1 Free Practice, 09:30 EMX250 Group 2 Free Practice, 10:00 EMX125 Group 1 Qualifying Practice, 10:35 EMX125 Group 2 Qualifying Practice, 11:10 EMX250 Group 1 Qualifying Practice, 11:45 EMX250 Group 2 Qualifying Practice, 13:10 EMX125 Race 1, 14:00 EMX250 Race 1, 15:10 EMX125 Race 2, 16:05 EMX250 Race 2.

SUNDAY: 08:55 MXE Free/Time Practice, 09:15 MX2 Free/Time Practice, 10:15 MXGP Free/Time Practice, 11:25 MXE Race 1, 13:15 MX2 Race 1, 13:15 MXGP Race 1, 14:25 MXE Race 2, 15:10 MX2 Race 2, 16:10 MXGP Race 2.

