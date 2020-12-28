So you are the type of person that likes to feel the wind rushing through your hair, but all those activities are temporarily impeded (thank you corona) and now you’re in search of the next best thing. If thrills are what you seek, many like you have already explored options in online gaming.

Guide sites like https://kaszinok.online/ in Hungary present games entirely dependent on chance and the closest we’ll come to measure it is in ambiguous percentages.

There are a ton of wagering markets available. For a start, sportsbooks boast numerous sports options available for betting. This year, the industry went as far as wagering on a presidential election. See? There are no limits.

If you’re inclined to graphics, then reels are the way to go, but there’re live tables with attractive croupiers if the 007 approach to chance is more appealing. The only difference is that you’ll have to pour your own martini.

We’ve spoken to igaming expert, Péter Deli to find the best options for the ultimate thrill-seekers. You can view his profile here.

Slots

Spinsane

NetEnt, the most popular name among developers, has released a new slot game called Spinsane. The reels hold a dark, icy feel and a theme that orientates to wolves. As a biker, you’re probably not opposed to wolves, especially considering that it’s a popular tattoo choice amongst many of us.

Not only is the theme immersive, but it’s suspenseful without becoming too complicated. It will be just the kind of game for you if it’s your first rodeo at the online slots.

Netent, the producers of the slot game are renowned. Themed-slots casino brands worldwide, host its works, making its latest production is something worth anticipating.

Panthers’ Reign

A game by Quickspin themed in the amazon jungle. The subtropical variety of bush life dominates the reels with everything from primates to the big cats.

The ambience created by the background sound effects gives you the idea that there’s a hidden pair of eyes prowling unseen. Quickspin is not as prominent as Netent but does an excellent job with its games. Their productions are widely available in Hungary. It’s the closest you’re going to get to thrills from behind your PC.

Slots Angels

As far as real Biker themed slots go this is the number one option. The characters are symbolic of the theme. They include bikes, bikers, the Bar sign, billiards balls, cash, a lighter, and more. There is the gang leader with the iconic moustache to complete the scene.

Note that this game comes with multiple bonuses brought on by different sequences of figures. Additionally, there’s a mini-game that gets triggered. All winning combinations borne of it tend to be a lot more lucrative. Slots Angels is a typical biker form of entertainment.

Live Table Games

It’s impressive just how capable internet technology has become. You can enjoy a real-life experience from your recliner at home. Live dealer games are great examples of how far things have come. The technology in place allows you to see the live dealer do their thing. It uses augmented reality concepts superimposed over the live stream and enables you to keep track of your score and win without leaving the action screen.

The games available in this interface option are baccarat, blackjack, roulette, keno and more.

Slightly off the topic; virtual reality technology is evolving. We’ll soon sit at a poker table in cyberspace and interact with pixelated representations of real people. There are versions of this available, but the technology is yet to achieve its optimum state.

Sportsbook Options for Petrol Heads

Let’s take a closer look at something that resonates. The Isle of Man Time Trials. If you’re a speed addict or prefer your biker gang hog, it doesn’t need any more of a description. Whether an excess or lack of entertainment prevails, all serious bikers keep their eyes peeled for events relevant to their main hobby. This puts the more commercial MotoGP on the radar too.

Any sportsbook worth their salt is prone to host these events and have decent odds on the favourites. For anyone who loves racing, there’s no better place to be wagering.

Lest we forget there’s the Grand Prix, Nascar and hundreds of other events listed by different sportsbooks.

In Closing

The industry has enough to keep the thrill seeker occupied online. Gambling and games of chance are by default suspenseful. Whether it be online slot machines, live poker, politics of racing once bet on an outcome, it’ll keep you on edge. Thus, online gaming as a whole ought to immerse anybody with an appetite for thrills.