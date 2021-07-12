BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge: The BMW M 1000 RR conquers the virtual racetrack.

BMW Motorrad Esports and the RIDE 4 game are offering motorcycle and gaming fans all over the world the opportunity to test themselves on the virtual BMW M 1000 RR and win attractive prizes.

BMW Motorrad Esports and the RIDE 4 game are offering motorcycle and gaming fans all over the world the opportunity to test themselves on the virtual BMW M 1000 RR and win attractive prizes. In a total of three ‘Weekly Challenges’, entrants battle it out to set the fastest time in individual time trials. After the opening week at the circuit in Donington at the end of April, round two starts on 12th July. This time it is a night time attack at the virtual Suzuka Circuit.

The BMW M 1000 RR, the digital version of which is the bike used in the BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge, is the top-of-the-range model from BMW Motorrad Motorsport and is used in the FIM Superbike World Championship. Taking part in the three ‘Weekly Challenges’ gives gamers the chance to feel like real racers and slip into the role of BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team riders Tom Sykes (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED).

The competition takes place on the RIDE 4 racing game. This is available on various games consoles (Playstation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) and on Steam. During the one-week challenge, each player has an unlimited number of chances to fine-tune his racing line and set his personal best time.

As well as enjoying competing, entrants can also check out the official ranking in the BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge, view the opposition’s times and win attractive prizes by registering free of charge at https://b.mw/Motorrad_Esports_EN. BMW Motorrad Esports presents prizes to the ten fastest riders in each of the three ‘Weekly Challenges’ with the BMW M 1000 RR. The winners can each look forward to a motorcycle helmet.

The first BMW ‘Weekly Challenge’ took place between 26th April and 2nd May. A player from China set the fastest time of 1:24.605 minutes at the circuit in Donington. Round two takes place this week. The venue this time is the iconic circuit in Suzuka (JPN), at which entrants will ride at night. The third ‘Weekly Challenge’ is scheduled for 27th September to 3rd October.

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk

