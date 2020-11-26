BMW Motorrad Rider Equipment offers the very highest-quality workmanship for the 2021 motorcycle season in cutting-edge style.

With the GS Carbon Evo, BMW Motorrad presents a premium helmet equipped with the latest safety features. The MIPS system (MIPS is an abbreviation for Multi-directional Impact Protection System) reduces the risk for rotational forces being transferred to the head in certain impact situations and makes the GS Carbon Evo a safer companion.

The range of suits has also been extended for the 2021 season: The PaceDry Adventure suit is a wind and waterproof enduro suit and features a highly breathable Z-Line construction with BMW Climate Membrane. The Rallye Pro suit features a new venting system and ensures optimum ventilation. The AirFlow Premium Suit, popular since 2017, will also receive an update in 2021. The airy suit is made of highly abrasion-resistant Schoeller-Dynatec and is equipped with NP2-protectors.

The SummerXcursion blouson jacket is a new addition to the summer range. This is a stylish and airy motorcycle jacket for both men and women. The new City Summer Jacket is a hoody style motorcycle jacket.

The new BMW Motorrad KnitLite Sneaker matches this jacket perfectly. It is currently the only sneaker in 3D-Knit technology with protection level 1 certification and is characterised by a high degree of stability.

The highly functional, antibacterial functional underwear make motorcycling a warm and comfortable affair in 2021. The summer collections are made of very thin and light material, while those for the cold season are made of warm, fluffy winter thermo material.

For all motorcyclists who value style, the new models round off the range of the Heritage collection. For example the retro design of the Bowler Gunmetal helmet will appeal to the fashion-conscious biker. A further highlight is the Machinist waxed cotton jacket in black, suitable for everyday use. The casual jacket features barely noticeable NP-Flex protectors on shoulders and elbows and is also water-repellent.

