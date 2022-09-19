Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The fourth round of the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Global Series will be contested on September 23rd at 12.00 (GMT +9)

In the same manner as all three Grand Prix championships currently being contested in Asia, the battle to become the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Champion is reaching fever pitch! Three rounds and six races in and the Global Series has already delivered its fair share of excitement. Now the fourth of five rounds in coming up, with two all-important races on Friday September 23rd at 12:00 (GMT +9).

A total of 25 gamers (16 from Europe, 6 from the Rest of the World and 3 coming from the 2021 Rising Stars Series) were entered into the Draft Selection phase earlier this year. That number was then whittled down to the 12 names who have been chosen by the current MotoGP™ teams as their competitors for the all-important Global Series.

Gamers from Spain, Italy, Great Britain, Australia and Indonesia make up the 12-rider grid. And the first three rounds of 2022 have once again showed that this year’s series is set to go all the way. The race to become MotoGP™ eSport Champion couldn’t be tighter – just 12.5 points cover the first four riders in the standings with reigning champ Trast73 (Monster Energy Yamaha) leading the way. But former champions AndreaSaveri11 (Ecstar Suzuki) and Adriaan_26 (Repsol Honda Team) and are right in the mix, as is Cristianmm17 (LCR Honda), the main beneficiary of round three.

Presenters Jack Appleyard and Jack Gorst will host the broadcast, which will begin with highlights of qualifying before two races that are guaranteed to deliver drama. The two tracks disputed are ones that the MotoGP™ field are currently undertaking: Race 1 comes from the Chang International Circuit, the home of the Thai Grand Prix while Race 2 will be held at the prestigious Mobility Resort Motegi, the scene of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The gamers will be playing on the new official MotoGP™22 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone – which is available to buy now – with race direction and the event powered by Lenovo Legion PCs. The points system – like all remote events in 2022 – will see half points awarded for each race. The winner of a race will score 12.5 points, the runner up 10, with third place scoring 8 and so on.

Fans can watch on selected TV broadcasters, motogp.com, esport.motogp.com, and across a wide range of social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport channels), Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport.

Who can steal a march on their rivals during Round 4? Don’t miss the live broadcast on Friday September 23rd at 12:00 (GMT +9) as the battle to become the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Champion reaches its critical phase!

For more info checkout our dedicated eSport News page superbike-news.co.uk/esport/

Or visit the official MotoGP eSport website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security