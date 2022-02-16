Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Hitting the UK shelves for the first time: The Comprehensive Vintage Motorcycle Price Guide (2022-2023 UK edition) released by Mortons Books.

A best-selling US motorcycling ‘bible’ is now available on UK bookshelves thanks to a new partnership announced today with Lincolnshire-based publisher Mortons Books.

The 18th edition of The Comprehensive Vintage Motorcycle Price Guide has been released in the UK and this 2022-2023 UK edition is bigger and better than ever, with more than a dozen additional marques being added.

Known worldwide as the ‘bible for vintage motorcycle values’, this pocket-sized guide is now 480 pages, with more than 100 marques listed and 150,000 prices in six grading conditions.

A special section teaches buyers how to properly grade and evaluate motorcycles. All major brands are covered – Honda, Harley-Davidson, Suzuki, Triumph, Kawasaki and Yamaha, along with marques like Norton, Vincent, Zundapp, Bridgestone, Cleveland, Douglas, Flying Merkel, and many more!

Motorcycle enthusiast Jeremy Woods, who picked up a 2020-2021 edition at the AMA Vintage Days at Mid-Ohio last July, said: “There is no guide that even comes close to offering the data that this guide does. This guide has so much additional information about each model, including engine displacement, numbers of bikes made, and more. While other companies have stopped printing a guide, or even stopped updating a website altogether, the folks with the CVMPG do it right. It’s probably why they sell thousands of these worldwide each year.”

CVMPG assistant editor Jayson Matthews said: “Each year, the guide has grown as we meet more enthusiasts and experts in more of the ‘obscure’ marques. We have about 200 more marques waiting to add to the guide, and as we get complete data for these, we add several more marques to each subsequent issue.”

The Comprehensive Vintage Motorcycle Price Guide (2022-2023 UK Edition) is available to order for £25 from www.mortonsbooks.co.uk

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security