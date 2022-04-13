Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Borgo Panigale Experience: the doors of the Ducati Museum and Factory reopen full time.

The Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer is gearing up to welcome its fans again at full speed: starting from 21 April, visits to the Ducati Museum and Factory will resume throughout the week.

The Ducati Museum will be accessible from Monday to Sunday from 9:00 to 18:00, with one closing day on Wednesday. In the halls of the Museum, located in the heart of the Ducati factory in Bologna, visitors will be able to discover the most iconic racing and road bikes that have made the history of the brand, along with many unique anecdotes and details.

The tour inside the Ducati Factory, which allows enthusiasts to live the unique experience of walking through the production lines and observing what happens in the factory where the Ducati motorcycles take shape, can be booked every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with two rounds of visits, the first at 9:30 and the second at 15:30.

The ticket price for admission only to the Ducati Museum is € 17, while the ticket with combined entrance to the Ducati Museum and guided Factory tour costs € 32. Both routes are subject to limited admission with reservations required online only. Furthermore, until further notice, it will be mandatory to wear a surgical mask and respect the interpersonal safety distance of at least 1 meter for the duration of the stay.

On the occasion of the full reopening of the Museum, starting from 23 April the exhibition will be enriched by a new addition: the original and legendary Paul Smart’s ‘750 Imola’. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the victory of the legendary rider at the 1972 Imola 200 Miles race , his bike will be added to the 42 motorcycles already present in the Museum for a limited period of time.

With this temporary exhibition, Ducati wishes to pay homage to a milestone in its motorcycle heritage and recall the memory of an extraordinary and exciting race, which forever marked the unique and profound bond between the British champion and the Borgo Panigale company.

To keep in touch with all enthusiasts even from a distance, a new free virtual tour will also be available on the Ducati website from 21 April, which further enriches the Borgo Panigale Experience digital offer. In this new mode it will be possible to independently explore some areas of the Ducati factory, from the entrance, to the Visitor Centre to all the halls of the Museum.

Finally, “Online Journeys”, the virtual guided tours that allow you to discover the history and production areas of Ducati, through a real remote guided tour, remain available by reservation. To book an “Online Journey” you can contact [email protected].

Further information on how to visit and book is available in the section dedicated to the Borgo Panigale Experience on the Ducati website.

