The Ducati digitalization process continues with the Online Journey, a virtual tour of the Ducati Museum.

The Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer is continuing the digitalization process that has accelerated significantly in the last period, during which Ducati has made the most of digital systems to ensure smart working for all its employees and keep in touch with its fans through virtual presentations and other content.

Since April 2020, Ducati has also introduced a dedicated protocol – Ducati Cares – so that Ducatisti can visit their trusted dealers in complete safety, interacting digitally to book an appointment or remotely evaluate the purchase of a motorcycle.

The company has extended the digitalization process to the Ducati Museum as well, expanding the digital offer of the Borgo Panigale Experience through the “Ducati Museum Online Journey“. Real guided tours accessible from a PC, smartphone or tablet, virtually accompanied by the museum’s expert guides, to discover – even remotely – the place where the motorcycle manufacturer shares its essence and history with all its fans.

Starting from 22 December, the exhibition that can be visited through the Ducati Museum Online Journey will be enriched with the introduction of some contents of the “Anatomy of Speed” show. The temporary exhibition created by Ducati in 2019 tells of how aerodynamics is a fundamental component underlying the concept of performance through which Ducati expresses its excellence, confirmed by the victory of the 2020 MotoGP World Constructors’ Title. The video interview with the Ducati Corse engineers created for the occasion and the Desmosedici GP16 , a bike on which the development of aerodynamic appendages reached its peak before the MotoGP Technical Regulations were modified, will be part of the tour throughout the month of January 2021.

The visit has a maximum duration of about 45 minutes and is aimed at all enthusiasts of motoring history who, while waiting to be able to admire the motorcycles exhibited at the Ducati Museum in person, still wish to live a Ducati experience and discover its history. During the tour, users also have the possibility to interact with the guide through the platform’s Q&A system.

The cost of the Ducati Museum Online Journey is €10, and on the occasion of the holidays, the online guided tour is an original gift idea for loved ones. All those who purchase the digital tour during 2020 will get €10 discount on the purchase of the Ducati Museum Catalogue, which they can buy in Borgo Panigale at the official Shop. A unique opportunity to complete their knowledge of the fascinating history of the brand.

There are 4 tours per week at the following times: Tuesday at 5.00 pm and Saturday at 9.00 am in English; Thursday and Sunday at 5.00 pm in Italian. Interested users can book the virtual guided tour directly on the ticketing platform of the Museum by selecting the date, language and time. Once the booking is complete, an email confirmation provides a code and link to access the Online Journey.

For information on the tours and for reservations, please consult the dedicated section of the Ducati website.

