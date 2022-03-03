Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The Ducati E-Bikes range is updated for 2022 and extends into the e-road segment with the new Futa.

The eighth episode of the Ducati World Première 2022 web series was dedicated by the Bologna-based manufacturer to the presentation of the Ducati powered by Thok E-Bikes family.

For the 2022 season, the big news is the Futa: the first Ducati racing bicycle with pedal assistance, which will also be available in a Limited Edition. The Ducati E-Bikes range is also updated with an evolution of the MIG-S and the presentation of the TK-01RR Limited Edition.

Giorgio Favaretto, Head of Ducati E-Bikes business – “The Ducati E-Bikes project was born in 2019 and immediately set itself the goal of offering pedal-assist bicycles with which to live unique and memorable experiences. The updates to existing models and the presentation of the new Ducati Futa give a further push in this direction, making up an even more complete and higher-performance range of E-Bikes for 2022. In particular, the inclusion of the Futa allows us to welcome new enthusiasts of this world into our family”.

The Ducati MIG-S is an agile, high-performance and fun All Mountain, born to tackle any trail and ensure maximum fun in any condition. For 2022, the electric mountain bike is renewed in its aesthetics with a brand-new sporty livery which, as in all models in the range, was designed by Aldo Drudi in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati. The MIG-S also takes an important evolutionary step from a technical point of view by welcoming the more high-performance Shimano EP8 engine together with updated components.

The new Shimano EP8 drive unit represents a benchmark for the category. It is an exceptionally light engine (2.6 kg in weight), capable of delivering up to 85 Nm of torque with a maximum servo assistance ratio of 400%. In this engine the torque is always delivered with fluidity and naturalness to ensure excellent control of the vehicle. Thanks to the Shimano E-tube Project App, it is also possible at any time to adapt the character of the motor to your needs even via your smartphone wirelessly, by adjusting maximum torque and assistance timing.

The Ducati MIG-S can explore any path, ensuring excellent handling for the rider. The handling of this e-mtb is made possible by the high-level components it is equipped with.

The new suspensions (RockShox 35 RC fork and RockShox SuperDeluxe shock absorber) are adjustable and have a travel of 150 mm at the front and 140 mm at the rear, ideal for tackling any type of path in safety. The 12-speed SRAM transmission is even more precise and reliable, while the brakes are the powerful 4-piston SRAM Guide T with 203 mm discs. The 29″ front and 27.5″ rear THOK e-plus wheels are equipped with Pirelli Scorpion Enduro S tyres at the front and Pirelli Scorpion EMTB-S at the rear to offer maximum grip and traction on the most demanding stretches and at higher speeds. The 630 Wh Shimano battery is positioned externally, under the downtube, ensuring an extremely low centre of gravity and maximizing stability.



In 2022 the range expands also with the presentation of the new Ducati TK-01RR Limited Edition, an even more exclusive version of the Ducati e-enduro with which to tackle off-road challenges. This limited edition is a concentrate of technology that confirms the key features of the TK-01RR version, but is enriched with more advanced components, with the aim of further improving performance, especially in difficult downhill sections.

The Öhlins DH38 dual-plate motorcycle-style air fork (180 mm travel) and the Öhlins TTX spring shock absorber (170 mm travel) ensure incredible control of the vehicle downhill, while still maintaining great efficiency on uphill stretches. The 11-speed Shimano Di2 XT rear electronic shifter always provides fast and precise shifting, while the Magura MT7 brakes with 220 mm discs at the front and 203 mm at the rear are also of motorcycle derivation and are among the most powerful available on the market.

The differentiated format Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels (29″ front, 27.5″ rear) with variable thickness carbon rims help to further improve riding precision, guaranteeing an excellent weight / strength ratio. The set-up is completed by a Renthal carbon handlebar, a Fizik saddle with a special integrated tool holder, and finally a carbon battery cover and skid plate.

The most important Ducati powered by Thok news for 2022 is called Ducati Futa. The name derives from the Futa Pass, the road that crosses the Italian Apennines connecting Bologna to Florence, well-known and much-appreciated by many Ducatisti. The Ducati Futa is a performing e-road, for those who want to train, have fun and pedal to their maximum even over long distances and when covering the most demanding climbs. A light E-Bike that embodies the Ducati spirit by focusing on design, innovation and fun in a perfect combination of comfort and performance.

The carbon fibre monocoque frame features a sport endurance geometry, but with technical choices oriented to aerodynamics and speed. The compact rear triangle, with lowered seat-stays, makes the E-Bike comfortable, while generating less aerodynamic drag. The rear frame is stiff laterally, precisely by virtue of the choice of stays positioning and favours a better transmission of power to the wheel, as well as increasing the responsiveness of the bike. Top tube, downtube, seat post and fork blades are expertly profiled, and their reliefs are highlighted by the play of colours of the livery, which sees grey and black as the main colours with accents in Ducati Red.

The engine, located on the rear hub, is the FSA System HM 1.0 with 250W and 42Nm of torque which boasts a fluid and natural delivery in all conditions and is among the lightest and most compact in its category (3.98 kg). This engine is equipped with 5 assistance levels that can be selected via the Garmin control on the handlebar, which allow you to manage the desired level of support. The FSA app, available for iOS and Android devices, allows the rider to view statistics, system status, remaining battery life and charge status quickly and intuitively. Through the app it is also possible to download any software updates and communicate with FSA service centres around the world.

Thanks to its low weight (12.4 kg in M size) and to an almost imperceptible engine resistance, exceeding 25Km/h*, the Ducati Futa is always responsive and fast on flat stretches. The standard FSA K-Force WE group set features an exceptionally smooth and fast 2×12-speed wireless electronic shifting, powerful 160mm disc brakes with adjustable UD carbon interchangeable levers and crankset with pedal arms in carbon.

The Vision AGX30 wheels with carbon rims are fitted with 35 mm Pirelli Cinturato Velo TLR tyres, which guarantee smoothness, comfort and grip, combined with considerable strength. The 250 Wh FSA battery is integrated in the downtube and an optional 250 Wh range extender is available to cover even longer distances.

The new Futa will also be available in a Limited Edition: available only in 50 numbered units, created for those looking for an e-road with even more sophisticated standard equipment that makes the bike even lighter (12.2 kg).

The Futa Limited Edition has an exclusive livery inspired by Ducati Corse racing universe. This special model maintains the features of the Futa, but integrates them with top-of-the-range components to offer maximum riding comfort and top performance in any situation. Standing out among these components are the Campagnolo Super Record EPS electromechanical groupset, a benchmark model in terms of performance built with quality materials such as carbon, titanium and ceramic bearings, the Vision Metron 40 SL wheels with carbon rims, at the top for weight-aerodynamics ratio and the highly aerodynamic Vision Metron carbon fibre handlebar with integrated stem and cables.

The Ducati Futa Limited Edition is equipped as standard with the 250 Wh range extender and Garmin Edge Explorer GPS bike computer with customized handlebar mount, which provides dedicated maps and functions for road cycling.

The models that make up the new Ducati E-Bikes powered by Thok range can be ordered from the Ducati dealer network** and online at ebike.ducati.com.

* In the absence of assistance

** Please contact your local dealer for more information on E-Bikes availability

