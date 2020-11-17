Seatlock is GIVI’s new quick-locking system for using Tanklock and TanklockEd bags on the rear seat of your bike.

Riders who want to increase their bike’s carrying capacity always look for the most simple, safe and adaptable solutions. In the collective mindset, the first option is always a top case or saddlebags, but now many have discovered the advantages that come with incorporating a comfortable seat bag into their journeys. Now, GIVI are taking another step forward in the development of solutions for two-wheel users with their S340 Seatlock model. This article allows riders to attach the Tanklock and TanklockEd bags, using the passenger seat space, quickly and securely to any bike with a single click. This allows for everyday use far beyond sporadic trips.

The advantages of seat bags compared to rigid, solid cases is primarily comfort and lightness when transporting them off the bike, as well as being cheaper and more aesthetically appropriate for naked and sport bikes. Now, thanks to the S430 Seatlock, ease of attachment and removal in a simple, safe way can be added to the list.

Since GIVI launched their Tanklock system, which allows the bag to be secured to the fuel tank lid comfortably and stably, they have continued to develop bags with different capacities and finishes -to cover the needs of all types of users. This popular system, patented by GIVI, is now available in a new seat bag version, thanks to the creation of a specific platform.

Seatlock consists of a universal seat base (S430), available for £19.58 (+ VAT), which is installed with adjustable straps to the rear of the bike, allowing bags from the Tanklock and Tanklocked* ranges to be secured to it.

Once the base is attached to the bike, adding the bag is as easy as pressing until hearing a small ‘click’. To remove the bag, all that is required is a pull of the lever found on its base. Tanklocked bags also include a secure lock with a key, to keep belongings safe.

The Seatlock can stay on the bike, with the bag changed in the blink of an eye according to the needs of the rider. GIVI currently have a wide range of soft and semi-rigid bags with different finishes and looks, with capacities from 5 litres up to 26 litres.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

*Not compatible with the TANKLOCK and TanklockED products with curved undersides.



