The Electrifying Future Of Motorsports

Source: Pixabay

It seems the whole world is on a mission to go green, with the UK aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Car manufacturers have already stepped up to the plate with a plethora of electric and hybrid models now on the market. Additionally, the world of motorsports is doing its bit too, with the introduction of all-electric superbikes and racing cars competing for championships on a par with their combustion engine-powered counterparts.

2009 saw the debut of the TTXGP, the world’s first zero-carbon, clean-emission electric motorbike race held at the Isle of Man TT. Teams from around the world flocked to race their electric superbikes and the event soon became a world championship with races in the United States and Europe culminating in the first electric motorbike world championship race in Spain’s Albacete. By 2013, TTXGP had joined forces with FIM e-Power and from there became the official promoter of FIM eRoadRacing.

Engineering At The Cutting-Edge

Fast forward to July 2019 and the inaugural race of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup was underway. MotoE™ was designed to follow in the footsteps of the TTXGP eGrandPrix and already some changes have been announced for its fourth season in 2022. The new format will include two free practice sessions and qualifying sessions on Friday with one full race on Saturday and again on Sunday directly after the Grand Prix classes.

Electric superbikes really are at the cutting-edge of clean technology with MotoE™ being as much an engineering competition as it’s a test of the riders’ abilities. It’s a chance for constructors, engineers and designers to push the boundaries of innovative technology and test their solutions against the very best in the world on some of Europe’s most iconic racetracks.

The motorcycles are all the Energica Ego Corsa model with a top speed of 270 km/h and acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just three seconds. Yet the challenges lie in how to optimise the electric drivetrains and maximise power delivery whilst ensuring effective energy storage. This is how MotoE™ is helping to develop, test and deliver tomorrow’s technology, today.

More Fans Are Switching On

Of course, another motorsport taking this leap into the future is Formula E, the electric-powered cousin of Formula 1, which had its debut championship race in Beijing in September 2014 and has amassed a solid fan base ever since.

Any avid sports bettor will know that the outright betting markets for motorsports revolve heavily around the F1, which is regarded as the pinnacle tournament of the sport. In fact, F1 has its own separate section from motorsports owing to its stature. Names like Lewis Hamilton, who’s currently at odds of 1/1 for the Drivers Championship 2021 title, and Max Verstappen, who’s at odds of 4/5 for the same prestigious accolade, dominate the rankings.

However, online betting markets may see a shift towards inclusion for Formula E and other variations as they pick up further broadcasting rights and establish themselves in the eyes of spectators. It’s important to remember that in 2020, Formula E achieved FIA world championship status and this will undoubtedly raise its profile exponentially. So, whilst ‘traditional’ F1 remains the firm favourite for fans betting on motorsports, as the popularity of Formula E continues to grow alongside the increasing interest in MotoE™, it’s highly that these eco-friendly motorsports will become firm features at the bookmakers in the not-too-distant future.

Source: Pexels

The development of exciting, exhilarating electric superbikes with exceptional race capabilities is a tribute to the innovative ideas and trailblazing technological solutions of the teams behind the next generation of motorsport’s machines. The future of superbikes will, indeed, be electrifying.

