The European Ktm Adventure Rally Roars Into Greece For A Thrilling 2021 Edition



// The event will take place on September 22 – 25 in Greece

// 200 fans set to join the flagship KTM community event

// Participants will be treated to three days of epic offroad riding

// Self-navigation is an option alongside guided group riding

// A very limited number of spots are available now online

KTM is proud to announce that the 2021 edition of the European KTM ADVENTURE RALLY will take place around the city of Nafpaktos, Greece, on September 22 – 25. Following the 2020 postponement, the European KTM ADVENTURE RALLY comes back stronger this year with three days of riding and 200 orange fans who can either ride in guided groups or select to self-navigate.

With a basecamp set in the beachside city of Nafpaktos, Adventure riders will be spoiled for choice when it comes to riding terrain. Each of the three daily routes will head into a different direction, looping back to basecamp at the end of each day. From sweeping dusty roads to endless mountain tops, the 2021 edition of KTM’s flagship community event will allow participants to explore the full potential of their KTM machines.

Participants can join one of the riding groups guided by KTM staff to explore the many offroad trails through the mountains and valleys of mainland Greece. Riders can also try their skills exploring the hidden paths of that region at their own pace by taking the self-navigating option.

The KTM ADVENTURE RALLY presents a great opportunity for riders of various skill levels to pack their panniers and hit the road with a group of likeminded ‘orange bleeders’ who relish exploring the great outdoors off the beaten track. Organized by KTM, this event will additionally allow participants to get a real taste of the growing global Adventure community and ride alongside KTM staff and VIP guests.

A very limited number of registrations for the upcoming European KTM ADVENTURE RALLY has become available on ktm.com

