Coverage set to hit new heights as the 2021 FIM CEV Repsol season appears on the horizon

The start of the 2021 FIM CEV Repsol is just around the corner, with the Circuito do Estoril ready to kick competition off at the end of April for another year of stunning racing. Fans can tune in from all corners of the world to watch the action in the biggest programme on the Road to MotoGP™, with an incredible list of broadcast partners taking the Championship global once again.

In Europe, fans across the continent can tune in to the FIM CEV Repsol thanks to a number of key partners. DAZN provide OTT streaming of the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the Hawkers European Talent Cup in Spain, and SKY broadcasts the FIM Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh for fans in Italy. BT Sport ensures viewers in the UK and Ireland can tune in with coverage of the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ EChand the HETC, and fans in France can watch the same three classes on Canal+ via the CANAL+ SPORT Dailymotion page as the nation searches for their next Fabio Quartararo or Johann Zarco.

The Netherlands can enjoy the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and theHETC thanks to Eurosport, with the Eurosport Player showing all three classes. As Portugal celebrates their first premier class winner in Miguel Oliveira, Portuguese fans can watch the stars of tomorrow compete in the three classes on SportTV with live coverage when possible. SportKlub will now provide live or delayed coverage of the FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and the HETCacross Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, and fans in Greece can also watch the HETC live on OTE Sport.

Outside Europe, Edgesport provides coverage to a number of countries across Asia including Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, a number of Pacific islands, Solomon Island, Thailand and Vietnam – added to coverage in Europe and the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, Belgium, the Netherlands, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

For 2021, Fox Asia will also include highlights of the FIM CEV Repsol in their magazine show “Two Wheels”, further extending coverage for the Championship across one of the most important markets for motorcycle racing.

For the rest of the world, both Burnout and the FIM CEV Repsol Official YouTube channel provides live streaming of FIM Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and the HETC in most territories on YouTube – which can also be watched on delay. As well as live streaming, the official FIM CEV Repsol channel also has a wide range of highlights, exclusive interviews and more for fans worldwide to enjoy.

2021 goes racing for the first time at the Circuito do Estoril on the 25th of April, so make sure to tune in and watch the stars of tomorrow provide some of the best – and closest – racing on two wheels!

