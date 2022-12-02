Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

With even more orders being taken, only the last few build slots remain for the limited edition Langen Two Stroke – only 100 will be made.

The team from Langen Technology Limited (Langen), one of the leading automotive engineering and development companies specialising in low volume motorcycles, has returned from an extremely busy 9 days at Motorcycle Live at the NEC Birmingham. Visitors and the media flocked to the see the first two customer bikes being unveiled to their respective owners before being centre stage on the Langen stand.

Both bikes represent great examples of the bespoke nature of working with the technical team at Langen to achieve the ultimate motorcycle, tailored to the customers exact specification and aspiration.

Peter, proud new owner of bike number 13, said on seeing his machine for the first time “I was overjoyed and it felt like being 18 again without the cost of a divorce!” but on a more serious note, added “I was over the moon with the full experience of the Langen team the little subtle changes I made to the design turned out better than expected, it is more than just a motorbike – it is more a work of engineered art.”

David, proud new owner of bike number 59, said on seeing his Langen Two Stroke – “I was expecting to see something special when they unveiled my bike at the show, but l wasn’t prepared for the that, I had no words, just a huge grin on my face. It’s been a long time coming but the wait has been more than worth it.”

Christofer Ratcliffe the founder and CEO of Langen went on to say “It was an absolute pleasure to see the faces of our first two customers light up on revealing their bikes, it makes all the hard work over the last 4 years’ worth every minute, we now have a steady production stream into 2023 to complete the remaining orders and very, very few build slots for the last remaining bikes. We enjoyed an exceptional level of interest and appreciation for the bikes we create at Langen from the show’s visitors and media, we also collected more deposits – it could not have gone any better”.

Langen are now building a community of owners and looking to create unique experiences, apparel and accessories to compliment being part of the Langen family.

The last few build slots for the remarkable Two Stroke remain before the Langen team turn their attention to the next project.

Discover more at: https://www.langenmotorcycles.co.uk/

