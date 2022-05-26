Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Gear up your electric motorcycle with GIVI’s specific accessories.

The world is ours. And so is the responsibility to take care of it. Every day, society is becoming more aware of the importance of being sustainable and respectful in all areas of our lives. Thus, more and more users are opting for electric bikes as their main mode of transport. Vehicles that are on the rise and for which GIVI, the Italian brand of equipment for motorcycles, offers all kinds of accessories.

One of GIVI’s main objectives has always been to make everyday life easier for motorcyclists, and to provide solutions to all their needs. Therefore, aware of the rise of electric vehicles and the importance of making a shift towards a more sustainable society, the Italian brand offers a lot of accessories and equipment developed for these vehicles. A series of products that perfectly combine functionality, innovation and style, being the best option for those who want to take a step towards electric and sustainable mobility.

To make it easy and accessible for you to find the perfect gear for your electric bike, GIVI has set up a specific section on its official website. There, in addition to consulting all the articles available, you can search for your model and check which ones are compatible with it.

Among the options offered by the Italian brand are cases for motorcycles and scooters, such as the C30 or B360, with different capacities to suit the needs of different types of users. The same applies to soft bags, which can range from leg bags (EA140 or EA139, for expample) to large saddle bags, as the EA136 (23 litres).

GIVI also offers a wide range of smartphone and GPS holders, allowing you to move around town or on the road safely and with the confidence of knowing that you will reach your destination. And, to complete your equipment and that of your bike, it also offers helmetsthat combine perfectly with all styles and all kinds of accessories, such as handguards or an emergency kit that you should always carry with you.

Be 100% electric, 100% functional and 100% stylish with GIVI.

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience.

For more GIVI UK News check out our new dedicated page GIVI UK News

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security