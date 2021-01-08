The world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, R&G, is giving riders the chance to stand out from the crowd with its unique range of orange Aero Crash Protectors. Previously available in the classic round style, the new addition of the Aero style complements R&G’s range of bright orange products, including Fork Protectors, Radiator Guards, Cooler Guards and Cotton Reels.

For over twenty years, Hampshire-based R&G has been offering customers the chance to protect and customise their machines with a wide array of accessories. Crash Protectors have been a staple of the R&G range since it launched in 1999. Originally offering more conventional, round-shaped protectors, in 2007, the company became the first in the world to offer riders ‘Aero’ style protectors.

Made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), they are designed to be abrasion resistant enough to slow the bike down as it slides down the road, without wearing too quickly or being dense enough to dig into the tarmac and flip the machine.

With R&G Aero Crash Protectors being used on road bikes and in race paddocks around the world, including the prestigious Bennetts British Superbike Championship, R&G is now pleased to be offering riders the chance to customise their machines further with the addition of Orange Aero Crash Protectors.

These vivid protectors offer the same high level of protection of the black version, but in a more eye-catching style. This range further complements R&G’s other ranges of orange products, which includes Fork Protectors, Radiator Guards, Cooler Guards and Cotton Reels.

With RRPs starting at £71.99 (inc. VAT), the new range can be seen now at

https://www.rg-racing.com/browsetype/Crash_Protectors/ and is centred around KTM applications.

