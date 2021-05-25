Nitro, a growing brand based on the principle of good-looking, super-safe helmets at wallet-friendly prices, is bringing a series of their latest models to the UK.

With prices ranging from as little as £49.99 to £129.99 and all models meeting or exceeding the latest European safety regulations, the Nitro helmet range is something to consider for kids and adults alike.

The brand-new range of Nitro motorcycle helmets spans the full-face road motorcycle helmets, the N302 Uno; the N540 DVS; and the F440 Flip Front DVS. This new range accompanies the recent launch of the latest Nitro motocross and enduro helmet, the MX700.

Road Helmets

The Nitro N302 is an entry-level road helmet featuring a sleek and stylish design with, of course, the latest ECE 22.05 standards met. Available in black or white, in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, this helmet features chin bar ventilation, a fully adjustable visor, quad rear exhaust vents and a removable and washable liner system to help riders stay fresh and well-ventilated all day long, even on the hottest days… Whenever the sun feels like coming out, anyway.

Meanwhile, the Nitro N540 is a level-up, featuring a dual visor system (flip-down shades) for safety when riding in summer months, as well as even more adjustable ventilation points across the whole helmet, including a mono rear exhaust vent which can be open or closed. The lining and cheek pads are designed for a luxury fit and remain fully removable for cleaning.

For riders who prefer the convenience of a flip-front motorcycle helmet, the Nitro F440 Flip Front DVS is the perfect solution. Available in a range of striking colours from Satin Black and Gunmetal to the loud Gloss Safety Yellow, the latest flip-front helmet from Nitro features plenty of ventilation, a dual visor system, removable liners and an extra-wide 3D injected visor to enable riders to enjoy the view when riding, and of course, to be more aware of their surroundings.

Off-Road Helmets

Further to its launch just before Christmas in 2020, the Nitro MX700 Uno and Holeshot remains a highly popular off-road helmet, available in impactful orange, red, blue or black designs for incorporation into any racewear, and offering plenty of ventilation, removable and washable liners and cheek pads, an integrated mouth guard/dust filter with side air intakes for optimal breathability, and an extra-wide eye port to enable riders to stay ahead of their competition on the motocross track or enduro trail.

Every Nitro helmet with a visor is Pinlock-prepared for customisability.

To order your new motorcycle helmet, head into your local bike shop and ask for Nitro helmets.

