Pre-orders for KTM’s latest and exclusive track machine went live online at 16:00 CEST on 22 July 2021. By 16:04:32, they were all sold.

It took a mere 4 minutes and 32 seconds for all 100 ultra-exclusive KTM RC 8C track bikes to sell out via KTM’s digital sales platform, with 25 of those buyers opting to take delivery of their machines at an equally exclusive handover event at Jerez.

The KTM RC 8C is an exciting entrant into the supersport segment, drawing inspiration directly from KTM’s track racing efforts in a bid to offer exclusive Grand Prix-type performance in a user-friendly package.

Co-engineered in close partnership with Krämer Motorcycles, the KTM RC 8C is built using high end, high performance racing componentry, but makes use of a LC8c production engine – as used in the KTM 890 DUKE R – to ensure easier maintenance and parts availability. The idea was to create a track-based motorcycle capable of pumping out the highest levels of performance and handling, without needing overly sophisticated electronics or unobtainable tools in the pits.

25 out of 100 lucky customers were also able to book a very exclusive and private KTM RC 8C Track Experience that will take place at Jerez from October 7-9, where they’ll get to ride alongside Red Bull KTM Factory Racing test riders Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio.

No doubt, the quick-fire and rapid orders meant a few KTM fans missed out, but KTM has created an online waiting list, which will allow interested buyers the chance to get their hands on a KTM RC 8C should any previous reservation be canceled.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

