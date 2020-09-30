Revised for 2020/21, the MX437J Fast Mini Evo from LS2 Helmets offers younger riders the same high levels of comfort and protection as the adult version, also at an unbeatable price.

Its shell is made from KPA – Kinetic Polymer Alloy – a super-strong material rivalling high-end composites, which offers flexibility for energy absorption and high penetration resistance.The chin strap is fastened by a D-Ring and held securely in place by LS2’s unique Metal Security Plate.

Multiple top vents, a chin vent, and specially designed channeling around the head allow maximum airflow, which escapes through rear exhaust ports feature for. As you’d expect, the breathable, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking lining is removable and washable. There’s even an Emergency Release System, so the cheek pads can be pulled out, making it easy for first responders to remove the helmet.

Like the larger version, it also comes with a peak and a wide aperture for plenty of all-round vision and is certified to the ECE 22.05 standard for road use.

The MX437J Fast Mini Evo comes in two colourways – ‘Crusher’ black/hi-vis yellow and ‘Funky’ red/white – in junior sizes S, M and L, (from 47cm to 52cm), selling for just £59.99.

Visit www.ls2helmets.com for more information and to find your local stockist.

