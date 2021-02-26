The last goodbye to Fausto Gresini will take place tomorrow at Imola, privately. He passed away last 23 February at 60 years of age.

Unfortunately, it will not be the type of send-off ceremony we all wished for our beloved Fausto, given the current restrictions caused by the ongoing pandemic.

As Gresini Racing, and after agreeing with the family, we decided however to stream live the ceremony, to allow everybody to take part in this last farewell.

You can follow the live streaming at Facebook/GresiniRacing this Saturday from 10:00am.

Here you have the IBAN codes to make a donation to the 10th floor of the Intensive Therapy Unit of Bologna’s Maggiore Hospital:

Intestatario conto: GRESINI RACING SRL

VIA PANA 26 48018 FAENZA (RA) ITALIA

IBAN: IT69 F032 9601 6010 0006 7344 853

BIC/SWIFT: FIBKITMM