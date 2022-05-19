Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

With just over five weeks to go until the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard returns to the parkland of Goodwood House in West Sussex, we are delighted to share details of two of the event’s most eagerly anticipated elements: the Michelin Supercar Paddock and the First Glance Paddock presented by heycar.

The Michelin Supercar Paddock returns as the best place to see the newest, the most powerful and the fastest cars. Last year, the 2021 Supercar Paddock saw the premiere of some breathtaking cars including the Glickenhaus SCG 004S, Aston Martin V12 Speedster, and the Lotus Evija. With new supercar debuts every year, 2022 will definitely be one to remember with over 60 supercars on display, some of which will be making their global debut. This year, the Paddock will showcase supercars such as the Radford Type 62-2, Kalmar 7-97, Hispano-Suiza Carmen and the GMA T.50, among many others yet to be announced.

The First Glance Paddock presented by heycar will enable attendees to get up close to some of the most innovative vehicles from across the automotive industry. The 2022 First Glance Paddock will showcase some of the world’s newest vehicles, fresh out of the factories, including the Porsche 911 Sport Classic and the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Visitors to the Festival of Speed will also have the opportunity to see all of the cars that are on display in the Supercar Paddock and First Glance Paddock run on the Goodwood Hill across the weekend.

Tickets start from £47 and are now limited for the Festival of Speed. Tickets can be purchased at goodwood.com or by calling the Ticket Office on +44 (0)1243 755055.

