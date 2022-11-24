The Locman-ducati Watch Collection Expands With Three New Models

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ducati and Locman, both Italian companies of excellence, consolidate their partnership born in 2017 by launching a new line of watches that underlines, through innovative design and technical solutions, the uniqueness of the Ducati brand.

The fourth generation of Locman-Ducati watches is made up of three models: the automatic Time Only, the Quartz Chronograph and the Automatic Chronograph. The collection, designed by the Centro Stile Ducati and developed by Locman, is characterized by an essential, sporty and refined design, the same concepts found on every Ducati. The use of high-quality materials and refined finishes, made of contrasting colours and textures, completes the creative concept.

Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director: “For this new collection created with Locman, the Ducati designers wanted to create a technical watch, a high-performance yet refined product, perfectly in line with the style concepts we apply to our motorcycles. The launch of the fourth generation of Locman-Ducati watches also consolidates the partnership between the two companies, both Italian and leaders in their respective sectors with important values ​​in common”.

Marco Mantovani, Locman President: “The collaboration with Ducati began in 2017 and is based on the combination of Italian style and technical performance, a mix that unites two brands for which time is crucial. Working with professionals like Andrea Ferraresi, who heads the Ducati design team, is a very stimulating experience. Ducati is also a world champion for its ability to combine beauty and performance, according to the best Made in Italy tradition. Ducati designers created this new collection, and we have been able to engineer and produce it with excellent results. We are proud of it.”



Different in terms of their mechanics, the three models in the Locman-Ducati collection share a case made up of 4 pieces, with two separate lugs, made of steel, which embrace the central body, also in steel, secured by four visible screws. The lugs support the case, and therefore the movement, i.e. the ‘engine’ of the watch, in the same way that Ducati frames use the engine as a stressed element of the chassis.

The finishes play on contrasts, alternating extreme cleanliness and technical treatments, so as not to overload the formal language. For example, the dial, clean in the area of ​​the subdials, has an unprecedented diagonal texture in the area of ​​the logos of the two partner companies. The same contrast can also be seen between the satin-brushed lugs and the polished case.

The Automatic Chronograph is certainly the most exclusive model of the line, created in a limited series of 100 numbered pieces. The watch is waterproof up to 100 meters (10 ATM) and stands out for its elegant and incisive design in the graphics of the dial, which contains three subdials and a date window.

The two automatic models are characterized by a crystal porthole set in the titanium case back, which allows the prestigious Swiss Sellita SW500 25 jewels-stop second movement to be observed.

The new Locman-Ducati line joins the models already in the range and is already available for purchase in Locman boutiques, on locman.it and in all the best jewellers.

