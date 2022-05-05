The Luggage That Will Get Everybody Looking

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

GIVI’s X-Line range of soft motorcycle bags has 7 different models, with capacities from 9 to 52 litres.

When traveling, each motorcyclist has different needs: a certain type of luggage, varied quantities, objects with special characteristics… For this reason, GIVI have designed the X-Line range, made up of cargo bags, tank bags and saddle bags, which stand out for their versatility and safety, as well as for their high performance in protection and comfort. The new addition to the Italian accessories brand’s catalogue provides a solution for the most demanding users who seek the highest quality, style and durability in their choices.

Who said that it isn’t possible to travel in style on a motorcycle? GIVI, the Italian motorcycle accessories brand, have spent decades responding to the needs of the most demanding riders and making their day-to-day journeys easier. With this in mind, they have designed the perfect range of bags for every rider: X-Line. This range, which comprises a total of 7 models with capacities varying from 9 to 52 litres, offers the best features in terms of protection and comfort. Versatility and security, as well as an elegant design, are its main strong points.

Along with its aesthetics, the X-Line range stands out for its use of high-quality materials, such as polyester, TPU and nylon, all of which comply with REACH regulations. The different bags feature a non-slip material base, high resistance to UV rays on the outside and reflective inserts for greater visibility.

All models in the X-Line range incorporate a removable inner water resistant bag with IPX5 waterproofing -which withstand heavy rain and extreme conditions. This, together with its versatility and use of space, makes them the best option when it comes to long-lasting equipment.

Among the 7 models in the range, there are three cargo bags (XL01, XL02 and XL03), with maximum capacities of 20, 35 and 52 litres; three tank bags (XL04, XL05 and XL06), with a capacity of between 15 and 20 litres and with a Tanklock fixing system; and a 12 litre saddle bag (XL07).

With the GIVI X-Line range, you can take everything you need on your trips and go about your day-to-day tasks without sacrificing style and without having to worry about anything else. Travel, enjoyment and everyday living have never been so easy.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

XL01 – Cargo bag extendable from 15 to 20 l.

This bag is designed for any touring or adventure motorcycle and is adaptable to be attached to top-loading side cases complete with belt-strap loops, and to racks or passenger saddle. In addition, it has straps for attachment to the motorcycle, a top external pocket independent from the main space, an adjustable strap for carrying over the shoulder and a handle for carrying by hand.

XL02 – Roll-top cargo bag, extendable from 25 to 35 litres and usable as a backpack

Designed for any type of touring or adventure motorcycle and for universal use with top cases complete with belt-strap loops, racks or passenger saddles. It has fastening straps, a roll-down strap system to guarantee waterproofing and an external upper pocket independent of the main space, as well as an additional load kit consisting of 2 removable straps with hooks, which can be attached to 4 hypalon carriers located in the bag. Likewise, it includes removable straps for conversion into a backpack, side wings for carrying by hand and holes for draining water/damp at the base of the bag.

XL03 – Roll-top cargo bag, extendable from 39 to 52 litres and usable as a backpack

Its characteristics are practically the same as the XL02. Designed for any touring or adventure motorcycle, it is adaptable to be mounted on top cases complete with belt-strap loops, and on racks or passenger seats.

XL04 – Tanklock tankbag, expandable from 15 to 20L.

Designed for the BMW R1200/1250 GS/Adventure and the KTM 1290 Adventure S and R, this thermoformed bag must be combined with the specific BF_ _ flanges. It includes a map holder with magnetic rapid attach/release, holes to drain water/humidity from the base, an external pocket independent of the main space, a port for cable output compatible with the GIVI Power Hub charging system, a security strap to attach to the handlebars and a handle for transport.

XL05 – Tanklock tankbag, expandable from 15 to 18L.

Designed for the Honda Africa Twin versions (from 2016 to 2021), it must be paired with the specific BF25 metallic adapter. Its features and equipment are the same as the XL04.

XL06 – Tanklock tankbag, expandable from 15 to 20L.

This model is universal and must be combined with the specific BF_ _ flanges (depending on the motorcycle model in question), which are fasten to the fuel cap. It has the same features and equipment as the XL04.

XL07 – Saddle bag, expandable from 9 to 12L.

Designed for any type of motorcycle, it adds the possibility of attachment to the seat and to the side cases, with toploading and equipped with strap guides, or to the rack. It includes a multipurpose reflective elastic cord, an internal mesh pocket, an adjustable shoulder strap and a handle for carrying.

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience.

