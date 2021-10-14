The MotoGP™ eSport Championship returns onsite at the #ValenciaGP for a spectacular season finale.

After a season of virtual events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the final round of the 2021 Global Series will be hosted and broadcast live from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo

The MotoGP™ eSport Championship will be back with an on-site event once again with the final round of the 2021 Global Series, which will be hosted and broadcast live from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo during the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana.

The entire 2020 Global Series, as well as the first three rounds of the 2021 season, had been held remotely due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. But circumstances have sufficiently improved so the eleven eSport Riders can return to compete against one another in a spectacular live event, rounding out the season in style.

The return of on-site competition comes at a fantastic time, with the current Global Series finely poised after three rounds and six races, especially when double points are on offer for a final round which will determine the 2021 MotoGP eSport World Champion!

Reigning champion Adriaan_26 currently sits at the head of the table with 112 points, 7 ahead of two-time champ Trast73. But there’s little in it. AndrewZh, another former champion, is third, 17 points back with PieroRicciuti55 fourth, just 20 points off the championship summit!

For the final round, the eleven finalists, who each represent one of the current MotoGP™ teams, will take on two formidable challenges in a bid to end the evening in glory. Race one will be held at the technical Circuit of the Americas, while the race two decider will see the finalists compete on the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

As ever, they’ll be race with the official MotoGP™21 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone, with both race direction and the event powered by Lenovo Legion™ PCs

The eSport riders will be competing for both the Championship crown and some incredible prizes – including a BMW X4 M40i as first prize, provided by MotoGP™ eSport partner BMW M.

Fans can watch the final round of the 2021 Global Series via MotoGP™ broadcasters, motogp.com and esport.motogp.com, as well as across all the official MotoGP™ eSport Championship social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and Facebook.

Who will stake their claim for this year’s MotoGP™ eSport crown? Be sure to tune in on Friday 12th of November to find out!

