Available now: the MYKTM app and connectivity unit kit offer factory bike set-up at the touch of a button.

Placing added control in the hands of KTM SX-F riders, the myKTM app allows for quick and easy bike set-up with key tuning tools and helpful advice from the comfort of your smartphone device. With the software now downloadable for both iOS and Android, the KTM PowerParts Connectivity Unit kit is now available to purchase.

Thousands of hours and testing have gone into the creation of KTM’s advanced myKTM app that for 2021 graces the complete line-up of KTM SX-F 4-stroke bikes. This innovative tool places simple and concise adjustability of engine mapping and performance, along with precise recommendations for suspension settings using well-presented and intuitive menu screens.

The myKTM app functions through a straightforward Bluetooth connection with a Connectivity Unit that is located on the handlebars. Once synced, the bike will be added onto your virtual GARAGE and will immediately become available for a range of tuning options and recommendations described in the respective ENGINE and SUSPENSION sections.

Entering ENGINE allows riders to customise parameters of the engine to their taste or to suit the terrain and conditions they are about to face. It involves a basic ‘sliding scale’ approach, with several pre-sets allowing modifications of vital parameters such as ENGINE BRAKING, THROTTLE RESPONSE, TRACTION CONTROL and LAUNCH CONTROL. The changes made through the app are tangible, effective and very noticeable from the first metres of a new lap.

Selecting SUSPENSION means that riders can make their KTM SX-Fs even more specialized in terms of handling. It removes some of the guesswork to deal with hard-pack, muddy or sandy tracks thanks to the SAG ASSISTANT and the SUSPENSION SETTING recommendation. Again, the choices can be clear-cut for the first-term user but still a valuable guide for the experienced rider and racer.

Joachim Sauer, KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad: “It’s exciting to bring the myKTM app to the market. Allowing for a whole new spectrum of adjustment possibilities, this is a tool designed to enhance the riding experience and make every KTM SX-F rider get the best out of their bike. We’re happy with the versatility of the app and how alterations made with a smartphone can have such an interesting and immediate effect once out on the track. The work continues for us and for the foreseeable future we look at expanding the use and scope of myKTM to many more models from the KTM Offroad range.”

For more information on pricing and availability of the KTM PowerParts Connectivity Unit kit, please contact your local authorized KTM dealer.

For more information on KTM Motorcycles UK visit www.ktm.com/en-gb.html

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



