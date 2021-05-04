The New 2022 Ktm Motocross Range Hits The Dealer Floors Now

The most complete and most technologically advanced line-up of Motocross and Supercross machinery is here. Featuring models to cater for all competitive needs, the updated KTM SX range is set to cut the dirt and bring the championship-winning experience even closer to riders across the world.

After decades of seamless flow of information from the race paddock to KTM’s production line, the complete 2022 KTM SX range is closer than ever to the bikes that are winning titles. Engineered on the racetrack, and perfectly meeting KTM’s superior standards for performance in their updated 2022 livery, the new models are the absolute reference for Motocross and Supercross competition worldwide.

Built for those who know the importance of a solid technical base, the KTM SX-F model range is the choice of winners. The 2022 4-Stroke range includes three models that take advantage of KTM’s considerable gains in the segment featuring the latest WP XACT suspension technology and advanced tech solutions including Traction Control, Launch Control, variable engine mapping and reliable starters.

The purest definition of advanced motorcycle technology, the 2022 KTM 450 SX-F is an extremely compact package that produces an unrivalled 63 hp in the most effective way possible. The KTM 250 SX-F features unmatched outright speed in a class that pushes the boundaries of performance and the KTM 350 SX-F ideally mixes 250 agility with even more engine grunt.

Building upon a legacy of class-leading performance for aspiring and experienced racers alike, the new 2-Stroke range includes three distinct models. A benchmark in the division, the KTM 125 SX is the development of the bike that occupied seven of the 12 top spots in the 2020 EMX125 European Championship. In its updated 2022 trim, the KTM 150 SX can battle with the potent 250 4-Strokes, while the KTM 250 SX is a 2-Stroke powerhouse with the same light feeling.

All full-size 2022 KTM SX models introduce a frame finishing coated in racing orange to further reinforce the proximity to the championship winning machines of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars. The updated frame aligns perfectly with the new blue seat cover and the fresh colors in the graphics to emphasize visually the close link to KTM’s Factory machinery.

Complementing KTM’s 2022 SX range is a series of Sportminicycles that share the exact same race-driven development approach as KTM’s full-size Motocross bikes. Junior riders that climb on any of the KTM 50 SX, KTM 65 SX and KTM 85 SX models can do so knowing that they are experiencing class-leading performance, state-of-the-art WP suspension, high-end brakes and minimal weight. For tech-savvy riders, the wheels can start rolling with the 2022 KTM SX-E 5, the latest incarnation of a high-end electric mini-crosser that can grow together with the young rider on it.

Joachim Sauer – KTM Product Manager Offroad: “The new SX range is all about the proximity to our race machinery, and the bikes that are doing the business on racetracks around the continents. We’ve been refining these packages for several years and we feel the connection, both aesthetically but also in terms of performance, is now closer than ever. To prove our point, we gave production bikes to MXGP and MX2 World Champions and I’m glad to confirm they were surprised and impressed with their performance. It was fitting to give the 2022 models an even ‘racier’ look with the blue and orange design and to remind riders and fans that there isn’t a more READY TO RACE motocross range in any paddock anywhere.”

Trying out the 2022 KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 125 SX production models, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars and distinguished FIM Motocross World Champions Jeffrey Herlings and Tom Vialle logged impressively competitive lap-times. They both share their unbiased feedback in this video intro.

The 2022 KTM SX models will be available at authorized KTM dealers from May 2021 onwards.

