The new BMW CE 04 – the silent revolution: A new chapter in electrically powered urban two-wheel mobility.

Urban freedom

“It’s early in the morning. The city is awakening. On the way to my garage I breathe in the still cool air. I’m wear a casually cut parka that’s both fashionable and functional at the same time. The protectors are inconspicuous but give me a sense of security. I’m ready for the day to start.

My BMW CE 04 is in the garage. I am thrilled by its futuristic design style. The low position of the battery gives the scooter an entirely new geometry – a complete departure from previous conventions. I’m glad to see it again. It’s a great feeling – every day.

For me, it’s the symbol of a new era – the era of the silent revolution.

The first birds are chirping, the urban jungle is awakening. The sounds of the city begin to swell. Everything is set in motion. People move – with each other and in parallel. Paths cross.

What will the new day bring? Tapas with friends at the little bar by the river? Or the exhibition at the modern art museum? First of all there are appointments at the office. Workshops, meetings, customer visits. This is what life feels like.

I pair my smartphone with the scooter, and with a flick of my wrist I activate the parka. Its LEDs light up. I’m quiet, but I want to be seen. It’s all so simple and smooth.

We’re off again at last. Even when I was having my breakfast, I couldn’t wait. Not even the birds notice me. I glide almost silently through my neighbourhood. I’m a part of the city again.

People start to look at me at the traffic lights. My sitting position is upright, relaxed. A new message flashes on the display, my smartphone is charging in the storage compartment.

Green light. With the scooter’s torque, I can float away ahead of the rest. I’m a rocket. But a silent one.

I feel as if I was on the Bonanza bike back in the day – cool and superior, but now connected to the world and one step ahead. Technology and style. Is this freedom? Yes – only better. No traffic jams, no having to search for a parking space. For me, it’s all time I save.

Acceleration, speed, bends – the BMW CE 04 doesn’t just master them, it redefines them. I glide through the traffic – the seat itself seems to float. It feels just right. Surfing bends is superbly enjoyable. Pure fun, from wave to wave.

The evening was beautiful, down by the river. We laughed a lot. The city motorway doesn’t forgive mistakes – my scooter sprints away and my parka glows in the dark of night. I’m clearly visible and arrive safely at my destination. Quietly, I glide into the driveway to my garage, again almost unnoticed by the birds. Good night, my city. We’ll be in touch.”

“The BMW CE 04 is our new electric star for the city. It combines an e-drive with emotion and motorcycling fun. The latest technology, and the best battery cells, which also provide power in the BMW iX. Just like the CE 04, all future new BMW Motorrad models for urban mobility will be pure electric.”

Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW AG.

The new BMW CE 04 – the silent revolution: A new chapter in electrically powered urban two-wheel mobility.

With the new BMW CE 04, BMW Motorrad continues to consistently pursue its electromobility strategy for urban conurbations. As the final series production vehicle of the BMW Motorrad Concept Link originally showcased in 2017 and the near-series BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 unveiled in 2020, the BMW CE 04 opens up a whole new chapter in two-wheel urban mobility. With its electric drive, forward-looking design and innovative connectivity solutions, the new scooter merges transport and communication functions for a new brand of mobility in the urban environment.

Plenty of power and ample range for supreme riding in the city and in urban areas.

With a maximum output of 31 kW (42 hp), the new BMW CE 04 has a powerful motor and offers outstanding riding pleasure. For the classic “traffic light start” discipline from 0 to 50 km/h, it takes just fast 2.6 seconds. Even in the reduced output L3e-A1 vehicle class, 23 kW (31 hp) drive power is available. The maximum speed of both versions is 120 km/h – for speedy progress not just in the city but on main roads and motorway sections, too.

The new BMW CE 04 has an ample battery cell capacity of 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh), providing a range of some 130 kilometres (reduced output version: 100 km). This enables day-to-day emission-free riding in the city, in an urban setting and for smaller-scale fun tours after work or at the weekend – with complete peace of mind.

Innovative electric drive with liquid-cooled electric motor.

The new BMW CE 04 has a permanent magnet electric motor mounted in the frame between the battery and the rear wheel, as used in a similar form in BMW cars such as the 225xe Active Tourer. BMW Motorrad conducted extensive riding tests to develop a specific type of recuperation for each riding mode, giving the rider a high-level convenience. This means that optimum performance and riding characteristics are available in every situation on the road.

Short charging times and charging technology based on the system used in cars.

The lithium-ion battery is charged using the integrated charging device either at a regular household socket, a wallbox or a public charging station. When the battery is completely flat, charging time ideally lasts 4 hours and 20 minutes. With the quick charger available as an optional extra with an output of up to 6.9 kW (2.3 kW is the standard level), charging time is reduced to just 1 hour and 40 minutes when the battery is completely flat. If the battery level is only 20 per cent and the battery is charged to 80 per cent, the charging time is reduced to just 45 minutes with the optional quick charger. Depending on the market, the standard charging cable with a charging capacity of 2.3 kW comes as standard with the BMW CE 04.

A Mode 3 charging cable is required for fast charging at the wallbox at home or at a public charging station. In the same way as with BMW automobiles, BMW Charging solutions are available for the BMW CE 04, too – for maximum flexibility based on numerous customised programmes for charging at home, on the road and at work.

Increased riding stability through slip control by means of ASC (Automatic Stability Control). DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) as an ex works option.

This traction control system is available on the new BMW CE 04, comparable to the Automatic Stability Control in BMW motorcycles with combustion engine. ASC limits engine torque in relation to rear wheel slip. Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), available as an optional extra, provides even greater riding safety. DTC enables even more safe acceleration, especially in banking position.

Three riding modes “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road” for efficient, day-to-day use as standard. “Dynamic” riding mode for further enhanced riding pleasure as an ex works option.

In developing the BMW CE 04, BMW Motorrad attached particular importance to providing opportunities for the rider to make an individual choice between maximum efficiency and maximum riding fun. Accordingly, the new BMW CE 04 features the three riding modes “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road” as standard. The additional “Dynamic” riding mode is also available as an ex works option, enabling the scooter to accelerate at an even swifter pace.

Directionally stable suspension with one-piece tubular steel main frame for smooth handling and a high level of ride comfort.

The main frame is a tubular steel construction. The front wheel is controlled by a telescopic fork with a slider tube diameter of 35 mm. Rear wheel control consists of a single-sided swing arm. At the rear, suspension and damping are performed by a directly controlled, fully covered spring strut. The new BMW CE 04 is fitted with generously sized tyres, with 120/70 R15 67H at the front and 160/60 R15 56H at the rear.

Powerful brake system with latest-generation ABS. ABS Pro with banking capability as an ex works option.

At the front, a twin disc brake ensures secure deceleration, supported by a single-disc system at the rear. In addition, BMW Motorrad ABS ensures a high level of active safety. ABS Pro, available as an optional extra, goes even further: By means of a banking sensor, ABS Pro also controls braking on bends, thereby offering the greatest possible safety.

10.25” TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation for convenient route planning and extensive connectivity as standard.

The new BMW CE 04 comes fitted as standard with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and connectivity. Its excellent readability, clear menu navigation and highly integrated operating concept put the new BMW CE 04 at the top of the scooter segment. For the first time, the new 10.25-inch colour screen makes it possible to display a navigation map in the instrument cluster, so no additional display is needed.

Powerful LED lighting units all round. Adaptive Headlight Pro and light functions as ex works options.

The lighting units on the new BMW CE 04 are based on state-of-the-art LED technology. They include a headlamp for high beam and low beam at the front. In addition to a rear light featuring LED technology, there are also LED turn indicators. The indicator lamps likewise use LED technology. Even greater safety at night is offered by the adaptive turning light Headlight Pro, available as an ex works option. Here, the rider benefits from further improved illumination of the road when cornering for even safer riding at night. Special light functions such as “Welcome” and “Good Bye” are also available as ex works options.

Future-oriented design and colour scheme.

The new BMW CE 04 embodies a new, forward-looking form of urban two-wheeled mobility in its design as well, featuring an innovative style that arouses emotions for this new drive technology while instantly identifying the scooter as a member of the BMW Motorrad family. The modern surface finish is in a striking Light White, complemented by matt black sections in the front and side areas as well as the “floating” seat. In addition, there are trend-setting wheels (solid wheels) featuring a disc-wheel look and a side stand that is integrated in the design styling. The new BMW CE 04 in Avantgarde Style (ex works option) is a striking, colourful statement of contemporary urban mobility. In this style, the colour Magellan Grey metallic is supplemented with a black/orange seat, an orange wind deflector and various graphics.

“The new BMW CE 04 is the logical and at the same time rethought continuation of BMW Motorrad’s electromobility strategy. Urban conurbations are its element. This is where it sets a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style.” Florian Roemhild, Project Manager BMW CE 04.

The highlights of the new BMW CE 04: