The M Roadster meets the highest demands on both country road and the race track.

“The M R is the second M model from BMW Motorrad. Based on the current S 1000 R and S 1000 RR, the product substance of the M 1000 R – M R for short – has been tuned to meet the specific requirements of a supersport roadster. The riding dynamics speak for themselves both on the country road and on the race track.” Ralf Mölleken, Project Manager 4-cylinder models

At the end of 2018, BMW Motorrad already introduced the successful M automobile range strategy for motorcycles and has since been offering M special equipment and M Performance Parts. The new BMW M 1000 R – hereafter referred to as the M R for short – is the second M model from BMW Motorrad to celebrate its world premiere, following the M 1000 RR superbike: The M Roadster.

In the anniversary year of the 50th birthday of BMW M GmbH, BMW Motorrad is also adhering to the dynamic philosophy of the most powerful letter in the world with the new M R: M is synonymous worldwide with racing success as well as the fascination of high-performance BMW models and is aimed at customers with particularly high demands for performance, exclusivity and individuality.

With an engine output of 154 kW (210 hp), a DIN empty weight of only 199 kg fully fuelled, and suspension technology and aerodynamics designed for both high-performance road use and fast laps on the racetrack, the new M R delivers a dynamic riding experience in the roadster segment previously reserved for thoroughbred superbikes.

Powerful M R 4-cylinder based on the RR engine. Even more peak power, higher torque and increased thrust and traction thanks to shorter secondary and gear ratios for maximum riding pleasure on country roads and race tracks.

The new M R features a modified water-cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine based on the power unit of the S 1000 RR. Its peak power output is 154 kW (210 hp) at 13,750 rpm, 33 kW (45 hp) more than in the S 1000 R. The maximum torque of 113 Nm is generated at 11,000 rpm (S 1000 R: 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm). Compared to the S 1000 R, the maximum revs of the M R are now 14,600 rpm. Increased rear wheel traction in all gears is also provided by a shorter secondary gear ratio through the use of a sprocket with 47 teeth (S 1000 R: 45 teeth). In addition, the gear ratios of the 4th, 5th and 6th gears are shorter, which also benefits thrust and traction at the rear wheel.

M winglets and wind deflectors: You can brake later, benefit from a lower wheelie tendency and accelerate earlier thanks to the aerodynamic downforce.

In addition to drive and suspension technology, aerodynamics was also a key item in the specifications for developing the M R. The new M R was given winglets in the area of the front side panels with the aim of achieving even faster lap times on the racetrack and the best possible riding stability at high speeds, Already at a speed of 160 km/h, they provide an increase in front wheel load of 11 kg at 220 km/h thanks to the aerodynamic downforce generated. The BMW Motorrad developers countered the slightly increased aerodynamic resistance caused by the small additional frontal area and shape of the M winglets with a correspondingly designed wind deflector in front of the instrument cluster in combination with the M Competition Package.

Suspension and chassis trimmed for performance-oriented use on country roads and racetracks featuring fully adjustable suspension elements, steering damper, milled-over handlebar clamp, wider tubular handlebar with laser-etched “BMW M 1000 R” lettering and handlebar end mirrors.

The suspension and chassis of the new M R are based on the S 1000 R with the aluminium bridge frame as the centrepiece. On the M R, the front wheel is controlled by an upside-down fork with a 45 mm sliding tube diameter in “All black” design, i.e. it is really completely black. It is equipped with so-called closed cartridge inserts, separate hydraulic piston-cylinder systems. Another new feature of the M R is the additional adjustability of the fork’s spring base in conjunction with the standard Dynamic Damping Control (DDC).

In addition, the fork of the M R features an upper triple clamp with an elaborately milled-over handlebar clamp as well as a black aluminium tubular handlebar with a wider design than previously seen on the S 1000 R and with a lasered “BMW M 1000 R” lettering. Also new on the M R are the handlebar end mirrors forged from aluminium. The fork legs have also been modified and are now designed to accommodate the new M brake callipers. Another new element of the M R is the adjustable steering damper.

M brakes with radial hand brake pump and lightweight forged aluminium wheels for optimum riding dynamics on the racetrack and in performance mode. Exclusive M Carbon wheels as part of the M Competition package.

After the M 1000 RR, the new M R is the second BMW motorcycle to feature an M brake. It was developed directly using the experience gained with the racing brakes on BMW Motorrad factory racing machines in the Superbike World Championship. The M brake callipers feature a blue anodised coating in conjunction with the famous M logo.

Together with two 320 mm brake discs of 5 mm thickness and black anodised aluminium brake disc carriers, the brake system equipped with a new radial hand brake pump currently marks the pinnacle of brake development in the field of road-legal systems. The new M R is already equipped with very lightweight forged aluminium wheels as standard. As part of the M Competition package, the exclusive M Carbon wheels are available with newly designed tapes on the rim.

Brake Slide Assist – assists the rider when brake drifting.

The new Brake Slide Assist function is an important and very helpful innovation, especially for race track riders. It allows the rider to brake drift into corners with a constant slide.

Instrument cluster with perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, new display of the rev counter (red area) and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger that can be used via activation code.

The instrument cluster of the new M R corresponds to the design of the M RR and also offers the M start-up animation. The extended display of the red speed range is a new feature. As optional equipment, comprehensive data material for using the M GPS Laptrigger and the M GPS Datalogger (Original BMW Motorrad Accessories) can be provided by means of an activation code via the OBD interface of the instrument cluster.

M Design and the dynamic design language of the M R signal pure performance and sportiness.

Even more than the S 1000 R, the new M R with optimised suspension technology and the most powerful engine to date in a dynamic roadster from BMW Motorrad is uncompromisingly designed for sporty riding – whether on country roads or on the race track. M R – the pinnacle of what is currently possible in the roadster segment. The proportions of the M R are ultra-compact and powerful, and the three-dimensionally designed surfaces are both exciting and dynamic. Slim, slender and extremely aggressive, the M R looks extremely distinctive from the front with its new M winglets. In addition, the signature light makes the new M R clearly recognisable as a BMW from the front – analogous to the kidney grille on BMW automobiles.

The performance-oriented look of the new M R is also reflected in its colour concept. Lightwhite non-metallic / M Motorsport makes the basic variant of the M R look particularly light, sporty and rider-friendly, while the Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme included in the M Competition package stands for sheer power and dynamism.

Uncompromising design and technology: The M R featuring the M Competition Package.

If the new M R in standard trim is still not enough for you, the M Competition Package offers a fascinating mix of refined components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthetically minded rider alike. In addition to the Blackstorm metallic / M Motorsport colour scheme, the M Competition package includes M Carbon wheels, M rider footrest system, M Carbon parts such as rear wheel cover and chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers, airbox cover with tapes, wind deflector, sprocket cover, the M pillion package as well as the M pillion cover and a milled, fully adjustable M rider footrest system.

The highlights of the new BMW M 1000 R.

• M RR shift cam engine, output 154 kW (210 hp) at 13,750 rpm and thus 33 kW (45 hp) more than in the S 1000 R. Maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm (S 1000 R: 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm).

• Shorter secondary gear ratio (sprocket with 47 teeth instead of 45).

• Shorter gear ratios of 4th, 5th and 6th gear.

• Optimised intake system with variable intake funnels for improved charge exchange at high engine speeds.

• Titanium rear silencer.

• M Endurance chain.

• Riding modes “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic”, “Race” and “Race Pro1-3” as well as the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC wheelie function with 6-axis sensor box.

• Three adjustable throttle characteristics available now for optimum response. “Engine Brake” with triple adjustability of engine drag torque in “Race Pro” mode.

• Brake Slide Assist assists the rider when brake drifting.

• Shift Assistant Pro for fast upshifts and downshifts without using the clutch. Easy reversibility of the shifting scheme for racetrack use.

• Launch Control for perfect race starts and Pit Lane Limiter for keeping to the given speed precisely in the pit lane.

• Hill Start Control Pro for comfortably starting off on inclines.

• M winglets and wind deflectors: Brake later and accelerate earlier, plus more high-speed stability thanks to aerodynamic downforce.

• Engine spoiler.

• Upside-down fork in “All black” design with adjustable spring base in conjunction with standard DDC.

• M brakes on a Dynamic Roadster from BMW Motorrad for the first time: The M R offers maximum braking performance for country roads and race tracks.

• Aluminium forged wheels.

• M Carbon wheels with M‑ tapes and M‑ lettering on the rim: High-grade high-tech components deliver maximum performance as part of the M Competition Package.

• M handbrake and clutch lever.

• Adjustable steering damper.

• Milled-over handlebar clamp.

• Compared to the S 1000 R, wider tubular handlebars with laser-etched “BMW M 1000 R” lettering.

• Handlebar end mirrors.

• Main headlamp with illuminated M logo.

• Small number plate holder.

• Instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger that can be used via activation code.

• Rev counter (red area) displayed in a new design.

• Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control and heated grips.

• Keyless Ride Light (ignition only).

• M Design and dynamic design language signal ultimate roadster performance.

• M Competition Package.

• RDC as standard.

• Extensive range of optional accessories.

