Built for racing: The new M 1000 RR and M 1000 RR M Competition.

“We have achieved an engineering masterpiece in the aerodynamic development of the M RR due to our unwavering ambition, total passion and technical finesse. Thanks to countless hours in the wind tunnel as well as in road tests, we were able to considerably increase the top speed with unchanged engine output and at the same time significantly increase the downforce, also when banking in corners. Our development work will be rewarded with racing sucess.” Christian Gonschor, Project Management M 1000 RR

With the further development of the BMW M 1000 RR, M RR for short, BMW Motorrad is setting a new milestone in the field of superbikes homologated for racing. The new M RR is powered by the familiar water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine designed for racing purposes, especially the Superbike World Championship. As before, its peak output is 156 kW (212 hp) at 14,500 rpm. The chassis of the new M RR also relies on the aluminium bridge frame as its centrepiece, supplemented by an upside-down fork and central suspension strut with Full Floater Pro kinematics. The new M 1000 RR is offered in two versions: As the M RR basic variant in the basic paint finish Lighwhite non-metallic and as the M RR M Competition in the basic paint finish Blackstorm metallic.

Massively increased top speed with significantly increased downforce thanks to new fairing, new M Winglets, new front wheel cover with integrated M Brake Ducts and new M Aero Wheel Covers.

The increased potential of the new M RR results above all from the colossal advancement in the aerodynamics area. In particular, a newly designed fairing made of exposed visible carbon fibre with a higher windscreen increases the top speed significantly in conjunction with optimised airflow around the rider. For the first time, this fairing also comes with a particularly light yet very rigid front fairing support made of carbon fibre. The top speed of the new M RR has increased from 306 to 314 km/h compared to the previous model. In addition, the M RR riders benefits from noticeable physical relief.

In the course of this aerodynamic development, the M Winglets were also completely revised. They now generate significantly more aerodynamic downforce – both in an upright riding position and when banking. The rider gains even more confidence with regard to the front wheel so he can achieve even greater lean angles or higher cornering speeds at the same lean angle as well as profiting from a reduced wheelie tendency. At the same time, the rider benefits from a massively increased top speed.

Another central point in optimising the entire aerodynamics was the area of the front wheel. Here, for the first time in the history of BMW Motorrad, brake cooling air ducts made of visible carbon fibre are used – also referred to as brake ducts in short. They are integrated into the new front mudguard, which has been optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake calipers. The M Aero Wheel Covers, which are also made of visible carbon fibre lower air resistance even further – especially at speeds above 250 km/h. The M Aero Wheel Covers are reserved for the M RR M Competition.

M Carbon wheels with new surface and M Design Tapes. Forged wheels optionally available ex works.

In the new M RR, the M Carbon wheels stand out thanks to their new clear lacquer coat. New tapes in M design on the wheel rims underline the high-grade technical character and the racing claim of the new M RR. As an alternative to the M Carbon wheels, the new M RR can now also be ordered with forged wheels ex works.

Redesigned rear end, ergonomic M Endurance seat, short number plate holder and modified wiring harness.

A newly designed rear section makes the current M RR look even lighter, sportier and more dynamic. The short number plate holder and the ergonomically designed M Endurance seat are also new features. Thanks to a modified wiring harness with LWS connector, the now shorter number plate holder with light units can be dismantled even faster and more easily.

The highlights of the new BMW M RR and M RR M Competition.

• M RR 4-cylinder developed for racing purposes.

• Output 156 kW (212 hp) at 14,500 rpm. • Maximum torque 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

• 2-ring forged pistons

• Fully CNC machined intake ports and BMW ShiftCam technology to vary valve timing and lift.

• Titanium valves, optimised camshafts and narrow and light cam followers.

• Very light, compact basic engine with longer and 85 g lighter Pankl titanium connecting rods for reduced friction and weight compared to the S 1000 RR.

• Anti-hopping clutch without self-boosting optimised for race starts.

• Optimised intake system with shorter intake funnels compared to the S 1000 RR for optimised charge exchange at high engine speeds.

• Lightweight exhaust system with titanium manifold, front silencer and rear silencer.

• NEW: Drastically optimised aerodynamics with more downforce even at lean angles, while at the same time increasing the top speed from 306 to 314 km/h.

• NEW: New fairing in visible carbon fibre with new fairing front carrier made of carbon fibre and new visible carbon fibre M Winglets.

• NEW: New visible carbon fibre front mudguard with integrated brake ducts.

• NEW: M Aero Wheel Covers made from visible carbon fibre.

• NEW: M Carbon wheels with new surface and M Design Tapes.

• NEW: Forged wheels optionally available ex works.

• NEW: Newly designed rear section.

• NEW: Ergonomic M Endurance seat.

• NEW: Short number plate holder.

• NEW: Modified wiring harness with LWS connector for even easier removal of the number plate holder with light units.

• Riding modes “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic”, “Race” and “Race Pro1-3” as well as the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC wheelie function with 6-axis sensor box.

• Two adjustable throttle characteristics available now for optimum response. “Engine Brake” with triple adjustability of engine drag torque in “Race Pro” mode.

• Shift Assistant Pro for fast upshifts and downshifts without using the clutch. The shifting scheme can be easily reversed for race track use.

• Launch Control for perfect race starts and Pit Lane Limiter for keeping to the given speed precisely in the pit lane.

• Hill Start Control Pro for comfortably starting off on inclines.

• M Brakes: Maximum braking performance on the race track.

• Instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger.

• Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control and heated grips.

• M Competition package with M GPS Laptrigger and activation code, M milled parts package, M Carbon package, natural anodised swinging arm 220 g lighter than the basic variant or that of the S 1000 RR, DLC-coated M Endurance chain and pillion package including hump cover.

• Extensive range of optional accessories and special equipment ex works.

