Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The R 1250 R now presents itself in impressively honed and and advanced form and provides even more roadster pleasure for riding on winding country roads solo or with a pillion.

BMW Motorrad and the purist, naked roadster powered by a boxer engine – this has always been a success story ever since BMW motorcycles have been around.

Whether on winding country roads, over soaring alpine passes, on a tour with a pillion or on a short, relaxing ride after work – the R 1250 R shines thanks to its sporty agility, comfort and the primal dynamic performance of the boxer engine. Now BMW Motorrad has given the R 1250 R some new standard features and optional extras – to generate even more intensive roadster enjoyment.

As before, the legendary 2-cylinder boxer engine provides powerful propulsion. It still has an engine capacity of 1,254 cm3 and, even in the current EU5 registration, generates 100 kW (136 hp). Thanks to BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift on the intake side, it delivers beefy power across the entire speed range, extremely smooth and quiet running and outstanding fuel consumption and emission values.

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and new “ECO” driving mode as standard. Riding Modes Pro with riding mode preselection and engine drag torque control (MSR) as optional equipment.

Here, the standard Automatic Stability Control DTC ensures a high level of riding safety thanks to providing excellent traction. The new standard “ECO” riding mode helps the rider to travel as fuel-efficiently as possible.

The ECO riding mode allows the rider to use the innovative BMW Motorrad ShiftCam engine technology primarily in such a way to achieve the maximum range. In ECO mode, the rider is encouraged to ride as fuel-efficiently as possible with a soft throttle curve and moderate engine torque limitation. In ECO mode, the TFT colour display provides an efficiency display in the upper status line. If you want maximum performance – for example for overtaking with a heavy load or riding uphill – the ride mode button can be used to quickly and easily switch to a different ride mode.

The new R 1250 R can be equipped with the Pro riding modes option as optional equipment ex works. Among other things, it provides additional, individually configurable riding modes. By using the riding mode preselection function, the rider can individually set riding modes on the riding mode button. The engine drag torque control (MSR) is another new component of the Pro riding mode. It can be used to safely avoid unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or downshifting due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel.

BMW Integral ABS Pro (part integral) and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) as standard.

As a popular sports tourer, the R 1250 R in its latest edition features BMW Integral ABS Pro as standard. This is a braking system, which offers even more safety when braking – even when leaning into bends – and thinks even further ahead, so to speak. As the riding mode concept continues to expand, more new functions will also be added. For example, the ABS control characteristic will be adapted further to the respective riding mode. As part of the “Riding Modes Pro” option, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) additionally supports the rider during emergency braking manoeuvres. DBC increases safety when braking, even in difficult situations, by avoiding unintentional throttle activation. By means of intervention in the engine control, drive torque is reduced during braking so as to make full use of the braking power at the rear wheel. This keeps the motorcycle stable and shortens the braking distance.

New full LED headlamp with adaptive turning light as an optional extra ex works. Newly designed LED turn indicators and iconic daytime running light as standard.

The standard full LED headlamp already illuminates the road with an unrivalled bright, clear light. Enhanced safety when riding at night is ensured by the adaptive turning light which is a component of as an ex works option. The rider benefits from even better illumination of the road on bends, thereby ensuring even safer riding at night. The adaptive turning light works by switching on additional LED elements in the main headlight that are fitted with their own reflectors, depending on the leaning angle. It is activated from an inclined position of more than 7° and a speed of more than 10 km/h. The additional lighting effect can be perfectly experienced up to a leaning angle of 25°.

New standard features include redesigned LED tun indicators (also for the USA) and the iconic daytime running light (not permitted in all countries; without daytime running light function, the light icon is designed as a parking light).

TFT colour display with “Sport” Core Screen as standard.

As before, the new R 1250 R is equipped with a TFT colour display featuring integrated arrow navigation and extensive connectivity. Excellent readability, clear menu navigation and a highly integrated operating concept place it at the top of the production motorbike world. The rider can choose between customised screen displays for various purposes. This also includes the “Sport” Core Screen, which provides real-time information about the current and maximum lean angle as well as control interventions – such as ABS Pro or DTC.

USB socket and Intelligent Emergency Call as standard. Seat heating for rider and pillion to make touring even more pleasurable available as an optional extra ex works.

The new BMW R 1250 R already offers two different sockets as standard. The previous 12-volt on-board power socket plus an additional USB-A socket with a 5-volt power supply. This most widely used type of USB socket with newly developed charging electronics allows you to charge a smartphone while riding by connecting a cable adapter. Up to 2,400 mA charging current is available, enabling fast charging depending on the type of smartphone used. The Intelligent Emergency Call is also a standard feature (eCall; not available in all countries) for providing rapid assistance in emergencies.

A seat heating system for rider and pillion passenger as an optional extra ex works also significantly increases comfort when temperatures are low. Heated seats are available in combination with two individual seats and are offered exclusively in combination with heated grips. A new, convenient operating concept has been developed for the rider’s seat with five heating levels. The heated grips settings – in combination with the seat heating featuring five instead of two heating levels – are operated via a menu. The pillion seat heating has two heating levels and is operated by a toggle switch at the bottom left of the rear frame.

Dynamic roadster paint finishes: The new R 1250 R features attractive base paintwork as well as the two model variants Triple Black and Sport. New solo rear special equipment.

In the basic variant, the new BMW R 1250 R highlights its advanced roadster style in Icegrey non-metallic in conjunction with a black frame. With the Triple Black and Style Sport variants, available optionally ex works, the customer can choose from two particularly expressive colour concepts.

Sport model variant:

– Body colour Racingblue metallic, white frame, gold front/rear brake callipers, black sports handlebars black, blue front spoiler blue, solo rear (alternatively pillion package).

Triple Black model variant:

Blackstorm metallic body colour, agate grey frame, gold front/rear brake callipers, stainless steel radiator grille, stainless steel engine spoiler, Pure tank trim, solo rear (alternatively pillion package).

The new solo rear optional feature underlines the sporty style of the new R 1250 R and makes it look particularly light and dynamic. The pillion seat is replaced with a painted plastic cover and the pillion footrests and pillion handles are removed.

If you want to keep the R 1250 R fully suitable for pillion use, the pillion package is available as an alternative package within the model variants. It contains all the components that are eliminated by the solo rear.

The highlights of the new BMW R 1250 R:

• Primal power boxer engine with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying the valve timings and valve stroke on the intake side.

• Generous power generation across the entire engine speed range, optimised fuel consumption and emission levels, increased running smoothness and refinement.

• Output and torque: 100 kW (136 hp) at 7,250 rpm and 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

• Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) as standard

• BMW Motorrad ABS Pro

(part integral) as standard.

• Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) as standard.

• Three riding modes as standard.

• “ECO” riding mode for particularly economical riding as standard.

• Riding modes Pro with additional riding modes and new riding mode preselection as well as engine drag torque control (MSR) as optional equipment ex works.

• “Sport” Core Screen as standard.

• New LED turn indicators and daytime running light as standard.

• On-board power socket and USB socket as standard.

• New full LED headlamp with adaptive turning light as an optional extra ex works.

• Seat heating for rider and pillion to make touring even more comfortable as an optional extra ex works.

• New solo rear special equipment.

• New special equipment spoke wheels.

• Intelligent Emergency Call as standard.

• Attractive base colour and two model variants Triple Black and Sport as optional extras ex works.

• Extended range of optional equipment items and original BMW Motorrad accessories.

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security