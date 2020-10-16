For more than four decades, the BMW Motorrad abbreviation “RT” has been synonymous in the world of dynamic touring motorcycles. To ensure that this continues to be the case in the future, BMW Motorrad has made extensive changes and innovations to the new R 1250 RT.

“We have given the R 1250 RT a new look, a comprehensive increase in standard equipment and numerous technical upgrades to achieve a whole new riding experience. As a dynamic tourer with the incomparable BMW ShiftCam engine, it also has the perfect power unit with impressive power across the entire speed range” Harald Spagl, Project Manager

For more than four decades, the BMW Motorrad abbreviation “RT” has been synonymous in the world of dynamic touring motorcycles, combining comfort on long journeys with dynamic riding pleasure on country roads. More than that: a BMW RT has always sets the benchmark in this class. To ensure that this continues to be the case in the future, BMW Motorrad has made extensive changes and innovations to the new R 1250 RT – for even greater riding pleasure and touring enjoyment at the very highest level. As before, the legendary 2-cylinder boxer engine ensures comfortable travel and dynamic propulsion. It still has an engine capacity of 1 254 cc and delivers 100 kW (136 hp) in the current EU5 registration, too. Thanks to BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift on the intake side, it offers superior power across the entire speed range, extremely smooth running and refinement as well as outstanding fuel consumption and emission values.

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and new “Eco” riding mode as standard. Riding Modes Pro with riding mode preselection and engine drag torque control (MSR) as options.

The standard Dynamic Traction Control DTC ensures a high level of riding safety due to excellent traction, while the new standard “Eco” riding mode helps the rider achieve the best possible fuel efficiency.

The new R 1250 RT Adventure can be fitted with the “Pro Riding Modes” as an ex works option. Another new component of Riding Modes Pro is the engine drag torque control (MSR): this can be used to safely avoid unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or downshifting due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel.

New BMW Full Integral ABS Pro as standard.

In its latest edition, the R 1250 RT is equipped as standard with the new BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro. This is a braking system in which both the hand and foot brake levers are used to apply the front and rear brakes simultaneously. Combined with the qualities of ABS Pro with banking angle optimisation and dynamic brake force distribution, Full Integral ABS Pro is the perfect braking system for a touring bike such as the R 1250 RT.

New full LED headlamp with turning light and new light functions as ex works options.

The new standard full LED headlamp already illuminates the road with unrivalled brightness and clarity. The new headlamp with swivel function goes one step further: with the “Adaptive Turning Light” option, the dipped beam of the standard full LED headlamp turns into the bend according to the banking position. In this way, the bend is almost fully illuminated because the light moves to where the motorcycle is heading. Thanks to new light functions, the riding experience on the new R 1250 RT is even more intense – and there are practical benefits, too. For example, the “Welcome” function, the “Goodbye” function for taking leave and the “Follow me home” function for guidance purposes will be available as optional extras in future.

Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) as standard. Active Cruise Control (ACC) – cruise control with integrated distance control for relaxed touring as an ex works option.

In connection with the standard Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) , “dynamic” means that the preselected speed is kept at a constant level when riding downhill. If the braking effect of the engine is not sufficient for this, the fully integral brake is automatically activated so as to maintain the desired riding speed. Active Cruise Control (ACC), available as an optional extra, goes one step further. Thanks to radar sensor technology, it enables relaxed gliding with distance control – and there is no need for the rider to adapt road speed to the vehicle in front.

New 10.25” TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation for convenient route planning and extensive connectivity as standard.

The new R 1250 RT is fitted with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and connectivity. Its excellent readability, clear menu navigation and highly integrated operating concept put the new R 1250 RT at the top of the range of serial production motorcycles. For the first time on a motorcycle, the new 10.25-inch colour screen makes it possible to display a navigation map in the instrument cluster, so no additional display is needed.

Along with the introduction of standard connectivity and the navigation map shown on the screen, the new “Comfort telephony with extended smartphone connection” option is available. A smartphone can be securely accommodated in a storage compartment that is protected from splash water and ventilated by an electric fan, and its battery can be kept ready for use inductively or via USB connection. With the Audio System 2.0, the new R 1250 RT offers an even more intense sound experience than its predecessor.

The new R 1250 RT: enhanced travel capability and dynamic performance thanks to new fairing. Exclusive touring character in an attractive basic paint finish and refined style variants.

Thanks to a newly developed front fairing, the new R 1250 RT now not only looks fresher and more dynamic, it also has enhanced travel and touring qualities thanks to additional aerodynamic advancements. Not only does the new front fairing enclose the new full LED headlamps, for example, but the upper section of the fairing is now reduced in height, too. This results in a wider field of vision for the rider, while at the same time making the new R 1250 RT appear lighter and more dynamic. In addition to the attractive basic version in Alpine White 3, the new R 1250 RT is also available in the refined Style variants “Elegance”, “Sport” and “Option 719”.

The highlights of the new BMW R 1250 RT:



• Authentic boxer engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology for variation of the valve timings and valve stroke on the intake side.

• Powerful response across the entire engine speed range, exemplary fuel consumption, emission levels, running smoothness and refinement.

• Output and torque: 100 kW (136 hp) at 7 750 rpm and 143 Nm at 6 250 rpm.

• Knock sensor system for optimised travel suitability.

• New BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro as standard.

• Three riding modes as standard.

• New “Eco” riding mode for particularly economical riding as standard.

• Riding Modes Pro with additional riding mode “Dynamic” and new engine drag torque control (MSR) as an ex works option.

• Dynamic Traction Control DTC as standard

• Dynamic ESA “Next Generation” electronic suspension with fully automatic load compensation as an optional extra.

• Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro) with extended function as an ex works option.

• Newly developed front fairing with optimised aerodynamics.

• New LED headlamp as standard and new full LED headlamp with adaptive turning light as an ex works option

• Connectivity: New multifunctional instrument cluster with 10.25-inch full-colour TFT screen and numerous other features as standard.

• New “Comfort telephony with extended smartphone connection” option.

• New Audio System 2.0 option.

• New double tone fanfare as standard.

• Intelligent Emergency Call as an ex works option.

• Attractive basic paint finish along with the three Style variants “Elegance”, “Sport” and “Option 719” as ex works options.

• Extended range of optional extras and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

For more information on BMW Motorrad UK visit bmw-motorrad.co.uk

