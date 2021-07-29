The New Bmw R 18 Transcontinental And The New Bmw R 18 B

The new BMW R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B: “The Big Boxer” as the Grand American Tourer for luxurious travelling and as Bagger for cool American highway cruising.

The new BMW R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B: “The Big Boxer” as the Grand American Tourer for luxurious travelling and as Bagger for cool American highway cruising.

With the new R 18 Transcontinental, BMW Motorrad is adding a Grand American Tourer to the R 18 family as well as the R 18 B “Bagger”, which is particularly popular in the USA. As with the previous R 18 models, the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B combine the thrilling power of the “Big Boxer” with a classic chassis concept based on historical models, exclusive equipment and a stylish design.

This makes the R 18 Transcontinental ideal for travelling and long-distance rides in American riding style – both for riding solo and with a pillion and luggage. The R 18 B, on the other hand, is designed as a “rider’s machine” delivering emotional driving pleasure and ideal for cool touring and cruising.

Special features of the new R 18 Transcontinental include:

Front fairing with high wind shield, wind deflector and flaps. Cockpit with four analogue round instruments and 10.25 inch TFT colour display, additional headlamp, Marshall sound system, engine protection bars, cases, top case, seat heating, chrome trim and an engine in Silver metallic.

In contrast, the new R 18 B does without a top case and, in the style of a “bagger”, offers a low windshield, a slimmer seat and a matt black metallic engine among other things.

The most powerful BMW boxer engine of all time with full torque.

The heart of the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B is a 2-cylinder boxer engine, the “Big Boxer”, which is a completely newly development for the R 18 models. Not only its impressive appearance, but also its technical specifications show its ties to the traditional air-cooled boxer engines that have provided inspiring riding experiences for more than seven decades since BMW Motorrad began manufacturing motorcycles in 1923. The most powerful 2-cylinder flat twin engine ever built in motorbike series production boasts an engine capacity of 1,802 cc. It generates an output of 67 kW (91 hp) at 4 750 rpm. In the 2,000 to 4,000 rpm range, it delivers more than 150 Nm of torque at all times as well as elemental pulling power and sonorous sound.

Double-loop tube frame made of steel and a backbone made of sheet metal formed parts and rear swinging arm with enclosed axle drive in rigid-frame design.

The heart of the chassis of the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B is a double-loop tube steel frame made of steel with a backbone of sheet metal formed parts. Its design perpetuates the longstanding BMW Motorrad tradition of this frame type. The particularly high manufacturing quality and attention to detail are also evident in barely perceptible details such as the welded joints between steel tubes and cast or forged parts. Like the legendary BMW R 5, the rear swinging arm, which is manufactured in a similar design, encloses the rear axle drive in the same style using bolted connections.

Telescopic fork with fork sleeves, cantilever suspension strut, light alloy cast wheels and disc brakes in combination with BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS.

The suspension elements of the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B deliberately dispense with any adjustment options that the rider has to make. Instead, a telescopic fork and a directly swinging-arm mounted cantilever suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and automatically adjustable spring preload ensure superior light-alloy cast wheel control and responsive suspension comfort.

In order to achieve the best possible ride response even when riding with a pillion and fully loaded, the rear suspension strut features travel-dependent damping and automatic load compensation. As in the legendary BMW R 5, the tubes of the telescopic fork are encased in fork sleeves. The fork tube diameter is 49 mm, suspension travel is 120 mm at the front and rear. The new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B are decelerated by a double disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed callipers and BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS.

Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) as standard. Active Cruise Control (ACC) – cruise control with integrated distance control for relaxed touring as an ex works option.

The R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B are already equipped as standard with DCC electronic cruise control (Dynamic Cruise Control). DCC automatically regulates the riding speed set by the rider. Dynamic means that the pre-selected speed is kept constant even when riding downhill. Active Cruise Control (ACC) allows relaxed gliding with distance control – without the rider having to adjust the speed to the vehicle in front. With the aid of radar sensors integrated in the front fairing, the motorcycle is either accelerated automatically to adjust the speed or the new, standard full integral braking system is applied for deceleration purposes, depending on the situation on the road. ACC also ensures particularly safe cornering. Where necessary, the cornering control system automatically reduces the speed, giving the rider the right speed for a comfortable and safe banking angle.

Coherent ergonomics for best possible motorcycle control.

The new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B feature a casual, so-called “mid-mounted footpeg” position of the footrests, entirely in keeping with the BMW Motorrad philosophy. This classic position behind the cylinders is not only typical of BMW, it also allows a relaxed and active riding position for the best possible motorcycle control. The R 18 Transcontinental is equipped with an especially comfortable seat and seat heating as standard to ensure long-distance riding comfort even in two-person operation. The R 18 B has a somewhat slimmer two-person seat bench. The new R 18 Transcontinental is fitted as standard with running boards and the new R 18 B with wider and more comfortable footrests than the R 18.

Cockpit featuring classically designed round instruments and 10.25” TFT colour screen with map navigation for convenient route planning and extensive connectivity as standard.

The cockpit, specially designed for the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B, with four analogue round instruments and a 10.25 inch TFT colour display, blends into the classic appearance harmoniously. Featuring the iconic “BERLIN BUILT” lettering, it follows the classic style of the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B on the one hand, and on the other hand offers a perfectly readable TFT colour display providing a maximum of functionality and information.

Three riding modes as well as ASC and MSR as standard for a high degree of riding fun and safety. Reversing aid and Hill Start Control as an ex works option.

In order to meet individual customer needs, the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B also feature the three riding modes “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” as standard, which is unusual in this segment. The standard equipment also includes ASC (Automatic Stability Control), which ensures a high level of riding safety. In addition, the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B are equipped with an engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard. In addition to other options, a reversing aid makes manoeuvring a comfortable affair and the Hill Start Control function makes starting off uphill easy.

The new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B: Iconic streamlining combined with rigid frame look and modern technology.

The new R 18 Transcontinental stands out as a luxurious tourer and the new R 18 B as a stylish “Bagger” with its characteristic “streamlining”, which perfectly integrates the front fairing, cases and, in the case of the R 18 Transcontinental, the top case. They transfer the iconic style of the great tourers and cruisers of yesteryear to the present day. The purist design, which has been shaped by numerous BMW Motorrad classics, lives on in many details. Functional and style-defining elements such as the double-loop tube frame, the 24 litre pear-drop fuel tank, the open universal shaft drive or the double-line paintwork (ex works option) are reminiscent of legendary BMW boxer motorcycles. The suspension also harks back splendidly to the old days. Together with the double-sided swinging arm and a cantilever suspension strut, the rigid frame layout of the R 5 has been perfectly transferred to modern times.

Audio system with Marshall sound system: A new digital sound dimension as standard ex works.

With the Marshall sound system, the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B offer an intense sound experience. Already as standard the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B feature a sound system developed in collaboration with the British manufacturer Marshall, featuring 2-way speakers integrated into the front of the fairing. Black cover grilles with white Marshall lettering round off the classic look. The Marshall Gold Series Stage 1 and Stage 2 sound systems are optionally ex works to provide even more intensive listening pleasure. Up to 4 loudspeakers and 2 subwoofers with 280 watts of total output provide incomparable sound quality and “good vibrations”. For 60 years, Marshall, originally from Hanwell, London, now based in Bletchley, Milton Keynes (UK), have produced legendary guitar amplifiers used by the world’s best musicians. Since 2012 they have expanded their audio quality into award winning headphones and active speakers designed for music lovers.

The R 18 Transcontinental First Edition and R 18 B First Edition:

Exclusive look in paint and chrome.

Right from the time of market launch, the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B will be available worldwide as exclusive R 18 Transcontinental First Edition and R 18 B First Edition versions. They combine the R 18 look with exclusive features in classic black paintwork with white double-lining. Further highlights are the specially designed surfaces (Chrome Package), high-grade stitching on the seat and the “First Edition” lettering.

Large variety of parts allow for perfect customizing and optimum individualisation. Exclusive Option 719 equipment.

The Original BMW Motorrad Accessories range offers a maximum of individualisation options for tailoring the R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B to your personal taste. The design collections of milled aluminium parts familiar from the R 18 and R 18 Classic, which were created together with Roland Sands Design, are also available for the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B. With regard to audio systems, BMW Motorrad cooperates with the British manufacturer Marshall. For the new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B, BMW Motorrad offers a range of particularly high-quality and exclusive optional extras as “Option 719”, such as Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic paint finish and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

The new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B highlights:

Handlebar-mounted fairing for excellent wind and weather protection.

High wind shield (R 18 Transcontinental).

Low wind shield (R 18 B).

Cases in body colour paint finish (27 litres, with audio 26.5 litres).

Vibration-decoupled top case in body colour paint finish

(48 litres, with audio 47 litres, R 18 Transcontinental only).

Wind deflectors in body colour finish (R 18 Transcontinental only).

24 litre fuel tank.

Cockpit with four analogue round instruments and 10.25 inch TFT colour display.

Biggest ever BMW boxer engine with a capacity of 1 802 cc.

Output 67 kW (91 hp) at 4 750 rpm, maximum torque 158 Nm at 3 000 rpm.

More than 150 Nm available at all times from 2 000 to 4 000 rpm

Open-running, gloss nickel-plated universal-shaft drive based on

the classic role model.

Elaborately manufactured double-loop tube steel frame with backbone of sheet metal formed parts provide the optimal package.

Rear swinging arm with enclosed axle drive in rigid-frame design.

Telescopic fork with fork sleeves and cantilever spring strut with travel-dependent damping as well as automatic load compensation ensure optimum riding under all conditions.

Comfortable ergonomics for relaxed cruising and touring with the best possible motorcycle control.

Disc brakes at the front and rear and cast light alloy wheels.

BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS.

Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) as standard.

Active Cruise Control (ACC) – cruise control with integrated distance control for relaxed touring as an ex works option.

State-of-the-art LED lighting technology, classically interpreted.

Adaptive turning light with swivel module for even better illumination of the road when cornering as an ex works option.

Engine guard (R18 Transcontinental only)

Seat heating as standard (R 18 Transcontinental only).

Heated grips as standard.

Continuously adjustable rocker switch (in connection with running boards;

standard for R 18 Transcontinental).

Keyless Ride for convenient activation of functions.

Three riding modes as well as ASC and MSR as standard.

Reverse assist for convenient manoeuvring and Hill Start Control for easy hill starts as ex works option.

Three attractive colours: In addition to black and the 719 Galaxy Dust metallic option, the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental are also available in

Manhattan metallic matt.

The R 18 Transcontinental "First Edition" and R 18 B "First Edition": Exclusive look in paint and chrome.

Extensive range of optional extras and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories as well as a cool Ride & Style Collection.

“Option 719” equipment available as particularly high-quality and exclusive optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

