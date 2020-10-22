Extended range of standard features, fine-tuning of the design and even more pulling power. The new BMW R nineT models – R nineT, R nineT Pure, R nineT Scrambler and R nineT Urban G/S. For the upcoming 2021 season, BMW Motorrad has now sustainably honed the R nineT family with some technical modifications, as well as significantly extending the range of standard and optional equipment.

When BMW Motorrad presented the R nineT in 2013, it was more than just a roadster modelled on a classic archetype: from the very outset it combined classic motorcycle design and modern technology with excellent craftsmanship and a wide range of customisation options. Just a short time later, the R nineT found attractive derivatives in the BMW Motorrad Heritage world of experience: the R nineT Urban G/S as an enduro with the genes of the legendary R 80 G/S of 1980, the R nineT Scrambler as a homage to this distinctive motorcycle genre for those who love a purist, reduced and non-conformist style, and the R nineT Pure as a roadster reduced to the bare essentials. For the upcoming 2021 season, BMW Motorrad has now sustainably honed the R nineT family with some technical modifications, as well as significantly extending the range of standard and optional equipment.

Boxer engine according to EU-5 requirements with new cylinder heads, even greater torque and optimised design.

For use in the new R nineT models, the boxer engine has undergone both technical and visual fine-tuning and is now designed to meet the requirements of the EU-5 pollutant class. Its peak power output is now 80 kW (109 hp) at 7250 rpm (previously 81 kW (110 hp) at 7750 rpm), while the maximum torque is still 116 Nm at 6000 rpm. Newly designed cylinder heads provide a more harmonious transition from the outer to the inner cooling fins, and newly designed throttle valve parts and cylinder head covers now give the bike even greater aesthetic appeal.

Inside the cylinder heads there is a new turbulence system which swirls the mixture to ensure even better and cleaner combustion and increased torque. Thanks to an even more full-bodied power and torque curve – especially in the range between 4000 and 6000 rpm – pulling power levels are now tangibly better than those of the predecessor.

ABS Pro including DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) and a new suspension strut with travel-dependent damping (WAD) now come as standard, as do the “Rain” and “Road” riding modes.

Even in the standard version, the new R nineT models now feature ABS Pro in combination with DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) for increased safety when braking – at banking angles as well as in difficult situations. Standard features also include a new shock absorber with travel-dependent damping (WAD), providing enhanced suspension comfort and convenient adjustment of the spring preload via a hand wheel. “Rain” and “Road” riding modes are now included as standard, too.

Classic circular instrument with new dial, LED lighting units and USB charging socket as standard.

The standard trim in the R nineT models includes a circular instrument with a newly designed dial featuring the BMW logo as well as indicator lights that are “invisible” when not illuminated. Likewise as standard, the new R nineT models now have a headlamp and white indicator lights in LED technology. The extended range of standard equipment in the new R nineT models is supplemented with a USB charging socket.

A wealth of new options – from innovative technology to individual design and new colour schemes.

BMW Motorrad has significantly advanced the new R nineT models – both technically and visually. Riding Modes Pro with the additional modes “Dyna” for the R nineT and R nineT Pure and “Dirt” for the R nineT Scrambler and R nineT Urban G/S are now available as new individual options, as are DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and engine drag torque control (MSR). Another new option is the Comfort Package, comprising Riding Modes Pro, cruise control and heated handlebar grips. The turning light and the rear silencer design option are likewise new to the range of individual optional extras.

Meanwhile the traditional “Option 719” offers particularly exclusive and high-quality options for customisation of the R nineT to suit the owner’s personal taste. This exclusive range of parts now includes such items as various wheels, milled parts packages and – from the Original BMW Motorrad Accessories range – a rear conversion with short rear end and number plate holder behind the rear wheel, as well as a rear end in tracker style (Tracker rear end). The enhancements for the R nineT model family are rounded off with new standard and optional paint finishes. The “Edition 40 Years GS” of the R nineT Urban G/S is especially significant here. Available as a limited edition only, this unique model comes in a colour scheme reminiscent of the legendary R 100 GS to mark the 40th anniversary of the BMW Motorrad GS family.

Highlights of the new BMW R nineT models:

Iconic air/oil-cooled boxer engine with new cylinder heads for further increased torque in the mid-range as well as compliance with the EU-5 pollutant class.

80 kW (109 hp) 7 250 rpm (previously 81 kW (110 hp) at 7 750 rpm) and 116 Nm at 6 000 rpm.

Cylinder head, cylinder head cover and throttle valve parts all in a new design.

ABS Pro with DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) for even greater safety when braking in banking position.

New suspension strut with travel-dependent damping (WAD) for even more balanced and comfortable handling as standard

Hand wheel for adjusting the spring preload on the shock absorber as standard.

Riding modes “Rain” and “Road” as standard.

Classically designed circular instrument with new dial.

White LED indicators as standard.

LED headlights incl. daytime running light/parking light as standard.

USB charging socket as standard.

Enhanced overall design with a wider range of exclusive paint finishes.

New ex works options and new optional accessories.

Bikes are due in retailers Spring 2021, with pricing as follows:

R nineT £13,150 R nineT Pure £10,960 R nineT Scrambler £11,515 R nineT Urban G/S £11,515

For more information on BMW Motorrad UK products visit bmw-motorrad.co.uk

