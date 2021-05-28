The New F3 Rosso

The F3 is the newest member of the ROSSO line. The all-in-one fairing, clip-on handlebars, and undeniable MV Agusta character, in a more accessible package. The new 2021 F3 adds that extra something to the ROSSO range. The ultimate in MV Agusta sports attitude has never been so accessible.

THE MAIN NEW FEATURES OF THE F3 ROSSO MY21

• EURO 5 LOW-FRICTION ENGINE

• HIGH-PRESSURE INJECTORS

• BI-DIRECTIONAL FLOW RADIATOR

• REDESIGNED EXHAUST

• NEW IMU INERTIAL PLATFORM

• CONTINENTAL ABS WITH CORNERING FUNCTION

• 5.5” TFT DISPLAY

MV AGUSTA F3 ROSSO.

MECHANICAL AND ELECTRONIC REVOLUTION

Like all three-cylinder platform bikes, the F3 receives a number of technical updates to improve its usability and performance for 2021.

While the goal of a supersport is ultimate performance, further heightened by the arrival of new engine components, the ROSSO has also seen MV Agusta technicians working to ensure riding pleasure on the road. Its sportiness remains obvious and pronounced. The chassis, unanimously considered the best in the segment, remains a point of reference. With the F3 ROSSO, the legend that is the MV Agusta sports bike is made available to a wide audience. Now MV Agusta’s reﬁned design and exclusive technical details are available to a wider audience.

FRAME: ENHANCED EXCELLENCE

Long considered to be the best medium-sized supersport in terms of its chassis, the F3 takes another step forward for 2021. Redesigned frame plates and a particular focus on the swingarm connection area has led to increased torsional and longitudinal stiffness, characteristics that improve riding precision but also rider feeling.

AN EVEN MORE ADVANCED ENGINE

Unlike other bikes in the ROSSO range, the F3 doesn’t relinquish even a touch of the power that the famous “three-piston” engine complete with counter-rotating crankshaft is able to supply. The engine has undergone constant development work.

With maximum declared power of 147 HP, the MV Agusta three-cylinder is still one of the most powerful in the category. The meticulous work to refine the 2021 model – Euro5 homologated of course – has seen MV Agusta technicians further reduce internal friction by using a DLC treatment for the new buckets and new materials for the valve guides. While the valves are still titanium, the main bearings, rods and counter- shaft are new, redesigned to reduce friction and further improve reliability. The exhaust system has been completely overhauled, from manifold to silencer, with the aim of improving delivery to fill out the torque and power curves at all speeds. All without compromising the classic and unmistakeable sound of the MV Agusta three-piston. The injectors are also new, now able to handle an additional 0.5 bar of injection pressure. The ECU firmware is updated, as are the engine management logics and control algorithms, which make for more precise and refined throttle management. To improve cooling, a new bi-directional flow radiator is used for a 5% boost in efficiency.

QUICKER, MORE PRECISE GEARING

The clutch now has a reinforced clutch basket, boosted in terms of its manageability and quietness. The Quick-Shift EAS 3.0 with bi-directional function is now in its third generation and improves the quality of shifting, now softer and more precise thanks to the introduction of a new sensor.

ELECTRONICS, MORE COMPREHENSIVE THAN EVER

From the dashboard to the ABS, by way of the ECU commands and ﬁrmware, the electronics on the F3 ROSSO have really taken a step up.

The new IMU inertial platform, designed and developed in Italy by Milan firm e-Novia exclusively for MV Agusta, recognizes the position of the bike, for swift management of all controls based on the lean angle. The ABS, now developed by Continental, comes complete with cornering function while the TC traction control can intervene more precisely by considering the bike’s lean angle. The IMU also means that the updated FLC (front lift control) can manage a controlled wheelie rather than prevent it altogether. All this is controlled via a connected 5.5” TFT display that can communicate with the MV Ride App. This app (for IOS and Android) not only allows trip recording and sharing on the main social media platforms, but it also offers the ability to customise every aspect of the bike (including engine settings), directly from a smartphone. Thanks to the mirroring function, the rider now has navigation with turn-by-turn directions in addition to recording and sharing itineraries.

SUPERSTRUCTURES

As previously mentioned, the F3 ROSSO aims for maximum performance but also high- level usability on the road. As with every model in the ROSSO range, the colour RED dominates the superstructures, in this case, paired with the black of the engine, frame and wheels, for a truly aggressive visual impact.

