The New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR – Triple Powered Perfection

The pinnacle in Speed Triple elegance, performance and attitude.

A new statement in beauty, sophistication and attitude

Unique and beautiful new crafted cockpit fairing with signature RR single round headlight

Even more focused, nose-down muscular Speed Triple poise and attitude

All of the new generation Speed Triple design, with more premium details and beautiful touches: New carbon fibre detailing New twin colour schemes with rich, high quality candy paint



The most focused & exhilarating Speed Triple ride ever

New fully engaged and committed rider ergonomics with clip-on handlebars, tailored foot peg position and an accessible 830mm seat height

New Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable semi-active suspension

New Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres

All the track-derived specification of the RS: Lightweight chassis Brembo Stylema brakes with linked braking system Adjustable Brembo MCS lever Optimised balance and centre of gravity



All of the latest generation’s triple powered revolution in performance

All the immense performance of the Speed Triple 1200 RS from its lightweight, low-inertia engine with 180PS peak power at 10,750 rpm and 125Nm peak torque at 9,000 rpm

Brushed stainless steel silencer with black end cap delivering that visceral Speed Triple sound

All of the latest generation’s premium specification technology

Full-colour 5” TFT instruments with My Triumph connectivity system

Optimised cornering ABS and switchable optimised cornering traction control (with IMU)

Five riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Track and Rider-configurable

Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter

Advanced front wheel lift control

Full-LED lighting, including distinctive new single round headlight with DRL

Additional ride-enhancing technology including full keyless system, illuminated switch cubes and fully adjustable cruise control

Ready to personalise

More than 30 genuine Triumph accessories for additional detailing, comfort and protection

Price, service and availability

High service intervals of 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometres) or 12 months, whichever comes first

Two-year unlimited mileage warranty on the Speed Triple 1200 RR and all genuine accessories

OTR price from £17,950, available from January 2022

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR has been designed to reflect the UK automotive world’s proud tradition of combining distinctive British elegance with exhilarating real-world performance. Creating a new dimension for riders who love the iconic nature of the Speed Triple with its unique character and road-focused sports performance, the new RR represents a step up in both beauty and capability, to deliver something more unique, more characterful, and truly authentic. In essence, a modern take on a café racer, and the ultimate sports bike for the road.

A new statement in beauty, sophistication and attitude

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR delivers a new pinnacle in the style and design of Triumph’s modern roadster icon. With pure and flowing lines and a more sports-focused, nose-down riding position and silhouette, the RR brings a committed and arresting new look.

The stunning new cockpit fairing, sculpted to incorporate the signature-RR single round headlight set-up, gives the bike an instantly recognisable look and even more desirable style. Attention to detail is key to this beautiful machine, and so the whole cockpit area has been kept clean and uncluttered through the clever use of hidden cabling and hoses.

Premium new carbon fibre infill panels add an extra level of detailing to the tank, fairing and cockpit, and when combined with the new carbon fibre side panels and beautifully made carbon fibre front mudguard, the RR feels exquisitely crafted.

This new model comes in two stunning paint schemes – the Red Hopper and Storm Grey scheme which is a really rich and lustrous colour combination, or the equally striking Crystal White and Storm Grey option with premium gold detailing. Both schemes come, as standard, with a colour coded belly pan and colour coded seat cowl, which is supplied alongside the pillion seat and is easily interchangeable.

The most focused and exhilarating Speed Triple ride ever

Equipped with a lightweight and compact chassis with a cast aluminium frame, the new Speed Triple RR was designed to deliver all the incredible agility and pinpoint precise handling of a 765 Street Triple RS, with all the performance and attitude of the latest generation Speed. And now the new RR takes the specification to an even higher level with new ergonomics and more advanced track-derived equipment, making it the most exhilarating and sport-focused Speed Triple ride ever.

Commanding new rider-ergonomics give the new RR its fully engaging ride, without compromising comfort. Updates include new focused clip-on handlebars, which are 135mm lower and 50mm further forward than the Speed Triple 1200 RS, plus a tailored new foot peg position. When combined with the accessible 830mm seat height, narrow tank and sculpted seat profile, the new RR delivers maximum comfort and control.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The sports edge to the RR is underlined by the premium specification of equipment that comes as standard. Instrumental to this is the new Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable, semi-active front and rear suspension, which is the most advanced suspension system available from Öhlins. This new system has been specifically tuned to suit the RR’s geometry, to deliver the optimum balance of performance, comfort and control. It’s fully adjustable, even while riding, via the TFT instruments, and uses a highly-advanced suspension control unit to continually monitor the input received, including riding style, speed and acceleration to automatically adjust both compression and rebound damping in response.

The Speed Triple 1200 RR also benefits from lightweight track-spec twin Brembo Stylema® monobloc front calipers and lightweight 320mm floating front discs, providing precise braking performance. These are controlled via a Brembo front brake lever with multi-click system for span and ratio adjustability, to allow the rider to tailor the ergonomics for maximum comfort and control. On the rear, the stopping power is provided by a Brembo twin-piston caliper and 220mm single disc.

The 17” cast aluminium wheels are extremely lightweight and are fitted with the new high-performance Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres, unique to the RR, delivering incredible response, stability and grip on both racetrack and road. For even more focused track use, there is also an approved track-only specification: the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC2 V3.

All of the latest generation’s triple powered revolution in performance

Impressive performance and distinctive character come naturally to the Speed Triple RR’s 1160cc triple engine – the same lightweight, efficient and high performing engine that already powers the RS model.

With every component optimised for power, torque and response, the powertrain delivers an impressive 180PS peak power at 10,750rpm, and 125Nm peak torque at 9,000 rpm. And, characteristic of all Triumph triple engines, the torque curve is smooth and strong from low down, right through the mid-range and all the way up to peak revs for incredible punch and acceleration. The low-inertia engine delivers outstanding responsiveness and a beautifully refined and precise feel.

The stacked 6-speed gearbox is compact and light weight, with optimised ratio progression to precisely match the power curve, guaranteeing super slick gear changes. The lightweight slip and assist clutch uses ramps in the clutch to force it together when under load, adding to the force of the clutch springs and allowing more power to be transmitted from the engine to the gearbox. The opposite is also true when downshifting aggressively, where a controlled amount of clutch slip is allowed to maximise rear wheel control.

The side-mounted, brushed stainless-steel single silencer with black end cap delivers the Speed Triple’s signature hair-raising and visceral sound for a sporty and engaged riding experience.

Detail Gallery 1 of 6

All of the latest generation’s premium specification technology

As with the Speed Triple 1200 RS, the RR comes with a full suite of state-of-the-art rider aids, electronics and convenience features designed to not only make the ride easier and safer, but also deliver a tailored set-up for different riding scenarios.

Key to its premium specification is the full-colour 5” TFT instruments, with the My Triumph connectivity system fitted as standard. Android and IOS compatible, this enables phone call and music operation, turn-by-turn navigation (developed in partnership with Google) and GoPro control. All are accessed and managed via the backlit switch cubes and conveniently displayed on the optically bonded TFT screen, which guarantees minimal reflections for excellent image clarity. The intuitive user interface enables on-the-go adjustment of many settings and incorporates a lap timer for use on track.

The RR is also equipped as standard with Triumph’s most-advanced optimised cornering ABS and switchable optimised cornering traction control systems. These use an inertial measurement unit to measure roll, pitch, yaw and acceleration rates, in order to calculate the lean angle and precisely control the ABS and traction control response to match, optimising slip rates and torque control to suit the specific riding mode chosen.

Linked to the traction control system is the advanced front wheel lift detection system, which uses advanced algorithms for precise control.

The new RR features five riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, and also a Track mode, which has minimal ABS and traction control intervention. The riding modes have multiple levels of intervention to choose from and are selected and adjusted via the TFT instruments.

Another key feature for use on the road and on track is the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, which has been developed using the insight Triumph has gained through its involvement in the World Moto2TM championship. It features an advanced sensor that gives the engine control unit a wealth of information, allowing both up and down gear shifts to be fully mapped against a number of parameters, exactly as the Moto2TM race teams do.

When up-shifting, the Triumph Shift Assist adjusts factors such as ignition, fuel, and throttle angle, to momentarily relieve the pressure on the gears and allow them to slide. This is a much more sophisticated system than a traditional quickshifter, which would simply cut the ignition. When down-shifting, again the system monitors and adjusts various parameters and precisely controls the throttle blips, guaranteeing a smooth shift.

Lighting is LED throughout for maximum durability and efficiency. There’s a daytime running light incorporated into the new single round headlight (where market legislation permits) and a distinctive rear light integrated into the tail unit with unique light signature, plus LED self-cancelling indicators.

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR is also equipped with additional ride-enhancing technology including a full keyless system (incorporating keyless ignition, steering lock and fuel filler cap) and fully adjustable cruise control.

Accessories 1 of 7

Ready to personalise

As with all Triumph motorcycles, personalisation is at the heart of the new RR, with a range of over 30 genuine accessories, all of which have been developed alongside the motorcycle itself for perfect integration. These have all been tested to the same exacting quality and durability standards and all come with Triumph’s two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Accessories include machined front and rear brake reservoirs, scrolling indicators, heated grips and even luggage, with a water-resistant tail pack and tank bag, both with quick release mounting – all of which are available to view on the online configurator.

Ownership benefits

Reflecting Triumph’s excellent standards of quality and reliability, the new Speed Triple 1200 RR has high service intervals of 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometres) or 12 months, whichever comes first.

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR also comes with Triumph’s two-year unlimited mileage warranty, which can be extended by one or two years for additional peace of mind.

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 1160 cc Bore 90.0 mm Stroke 60.8 mm Compression 13.2:1 Maximum Power 180 PS / 177.6 bhp (132.4 kW) @ 10,750 rpm Maximum Torque 125 Nm @ 9,000 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed CHASSIS Frame Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe Swingarm Aluminium, single-sided Front Wheel Cast aluminium, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium, 17 x 6.0 in Front Tyre 120/70 ZR 17 (58W) Rear Tyre 190/55 ZR 17 (75W) Front Suspension Öhlins 43mm fully adjustable USD forks, 120mm travel. Öhlins S-EC 2.0 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping Rear Suspension Öhlins monoshock RSU with linkage, 120mm rear wheel travel. Öhlins S-EC 2.0 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping Front Brakes Twin 320mm floating discs. Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, OC-ABS, radial master cylinder with separate reservoir, span & ratio adjustable Rear Brakes Single 220mm disc. Brembo twin piston caliper, OC-ABS. Rear master cylinder with separate reservoir Instruments Full-colour 5″ TFT instruments DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2085 mm Width (Handlebars) 758 mm Height Without Mirrors 1120 mm Seat Height 830 mm Wheelbase 1439 mm Rake 23.9º Trail 104.7 mm Wet weight 199 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 15.5 litres FUEL CONSUMPTION Fuel Consumption 6.3 litres / 100 km CO2 Figures 144 g/km Standard EURO 5

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results. SERVICE Service interval 10,000 miles (16,000km)/12 months

