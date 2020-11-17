New Tiger 850 Sport – Accessible Road Focused Adventure Versatility

Introducing the perfect combination of dedicated 850 Tiger triple engine set-up, and tailor-made high specification equipment and technology, for intuitive and all day easy-riding capability.

Developed from the latest generation Tiger platform, with all of the dynamic poise and agile handling that the Tiger is known for, combined with a new ‘tailor-made’ performance and specification set-up, designed to deliver an even more manageable, accessible and intuitive road-focused adventure riding capability.

ALL OF THE LATEST GENERATION TIGER’S:



Thrilling, accessible triple engine character and responsive performance,

with innovative T-Plane triple crank.

Benchmark-setting agile and dynamic handling.

Commanding poise and style.

2-year unlimited mileage warranty and class-leading 10,000 miles service interval

TAILOR-MADE FOR MORE MANAGEABLE AND ACCESSIBLE RIDING CAPABILITY:

Dedicated 850 triple engine setup. Unique engine power and torque. Peak power of 85PS @ 8,500rpm,

and peak torque of 82Nm @ 6,500rpm. With all the advantages of a Triumph triple, with the perfect combination of responsive power and torque low down, and across the rev range, tuned for an

even more accessible and manageable delivery. A2 licence compliance kit available.

High specification equipment and technology fitted as standard. Including: Brembo Stylema brakes, with twin 320mm discs. Marzocchi upside down cartridge forks and gas pressurised, preload-adjustable RSU. 5” TFT instruments. Road and Rain riding modes, with dedicated throttle and traction control maps. All LED lighting, including distinctive daytime running light (DRL) Slip & Assist clutch Adjustable screen ABS and Switchable Traction Control

Two exciting new contemporary Tiger 850 Sport graphic schemes, with a category-leading level of premium finish and detailing.

60+ Genuine Triumph Accessories, for capability, style and security, including luggage.

The most accessibly priced Tiger in the line-up, at just £9,300.

DEDICATED 850 TRIPLE ENGINE SET-UP



The new Tiger 850 Sport shares the same innovative T-plane crank as the latest generation Tiger 900 range, with its own unique 850 tune. Designed for a more accessible and manageable delivery of usable power and torque, the new 850 delivers enhanced all-round easy-riding versatility for commuting, touring or just having spirited two-wheeled fun at the weekends.

The T-plane triple crank and its 1-3-2 firing order give the 850 triple outstanding tractability at low rpm, which translates into an enhanced connection between the rider and the rear wheel, and responsive and intuitive road-riding performance. This new and unique engine configuration has an incredibly distinctive sound, with the throttle characteristics and feel of a twin lower down, married to the rich and responsive torque delivery of a triple in the mid-range and top end.

Peak power comes at 85PS @ 8,500 rpm and peak torque is 82Nm @ 6,500 rpm, with a smooth and linear power and torque delivery available from low engine speeds and across the rev range.

The responsiveness of the engine is complimented by the slip and assist clutch, which reduces lever effort and provides additional comfort on both long journeys and in urban environments.

In Europe, a dealer-fit A2 license compliance kit is available, which incorporates a dedicated APS twist grip and engine tune. Full power can be easily reinstated by the dealer once the rider has achieved their full license.

HIGH SPECIFICATION EQUIPMENT



The new Tiger 850 Sport features a dedicated, high specification chassis and equipment package, specifically tailored to maximise the new Tiger 850 Sport’s all round versatility and accessibility. From the category leading Brembo Stylema brakes, to the high quality Marzocchi suspension, adjustable screen and comprehensive electronics package, with 5” TFT instruments, all LED lighting, 2 riding modes, ABS, and switchable traction control, the new Tiger 850 sport has been optimised for accessible road-focused adventure fun.

Brembo Stylema brakes

The Tiger 850 Sport features category-leading Brembo Stylema® brakes for superior stopping power. These are lightweight, compact, carefully sculpted and high performing calipers, with reduced volume around the pistons and brake pads, reducing the internal space occupied by brake fluid, and delivering a more immediate braking response. Increased airflow around the brake pads also helps the calipers to cool quicker.

High specification Marzocchi suspension

The Tiger 850 Sport has a high performance suspension set-up, with premium Marzocchi components front and rear. 45mm Marzocchi upside down cartridge forks, with 180mm travel, combine with a gas pressurised monoshock rear suspension unit with manually adjustable preload and 170mm rear wheel travel, to deliver a sporty yet comfortable ride.

CLASS LEADING ERGONOMICS

With a narrow seat, ergonomically optimised footrest position, and angle adjustable handlebars the new Tiger 850 Sport has a comfortable upright riding position designed for a high level of rider confidence and control, when static and on the move. It also features a built-in easily adjustable two-position seat height mechanism, which enables the rider to change the seat height by 20mm to their preferred set-up.

Making every journey even more comfortable the Tiger 850 Sport comes with a large 20 litre fuel tank and an adjustable screen, delivering superior wind protection with a simple single-handed adjustment.

Lightweight modular frame

Featuring the new generation Tiger’s modular frame with bolt on aluminium rear sub-frame and bolt on pillion hangers, the new Tiger 850’s combination of lightweight frame, light weight engine, high specification suspension and premium Brembo brakes ensures exceptional handling in all riding scenarios.

HIGH SPECIFICATION TECHNOLOGY

The new Tiger 850 Sport comes equipped with a tailor-made set-up of high specification technology as standard, all selected for enhanced user-friendliness, confidence inspiring riding and safety.

5” full TFT display

The Tiger 850 Sport features a high contrast 5” full TFT display, for excellent visibility in all light conditions. Key information is presented to the rider in a clear and intuitive way.

Two riding modes

The two riding modes, Road and Rain, adjust the ride-by-wire throttle response and traction control settings for enhanced control in all riding conditions. The traction control is switchable and may be deactivated independently via the instrument menus if required.



All-LED lighting

The headlight, tail-light and indicators* on the Tiger 850 Sport are LED powered for maintenance-free active safety. In applicable markets, the headlight features Triumph’s signature shape DRL* for enhanced visibility in all lights. (*market specific)

12V power socket

The Tiger 850 Sport also comes equipped with a 12V socket that allows mobile devices to be charged while riding.

DISTINCTIVE TIGER STYLE AND ATTITUDE

The Tiger 850 Sport’s bodywork has a focused and aggressive adventure style, with a narrow stand over width, visually light front end and dominant fuel tank design and size.

With all of the class-leading level of finish and detailing from the latest generation Tiger range, the new 850 Sport comes in two exciting paint options, Graphite and Diablo Red

or Graphite and Caspian Blue, each incorporating contemporary new Tiger 850 Sport graphic schemes.

DESIGNED TO PERSONALISE

A range of over 60 genuine Triumph accessories are available for the new Tiger 850 Sport, all designed alongside the bike itself to ensure seamless integration, and the same exacting standards of manufacturing quality and finish.

There are two luggage range options available, both created in partnership with Givi, with the Trekker side-opening panniers with 52 litre twin helmet top box, and the Expedition

top-opening aluminium panniers, with matching 42 litre top box. Additionally, the Tiger 850 Sport accessory range covers options for added comfort, protection, capability, style and security. For even greater reassurance, all of the Genuine Triumph Accessory range comes with Triumph’s 2 year unlimited mileage warranty.

To find out more about the Tiger 850 Sport, visit: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/motorcycles/adventure/tiger-850-sport

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 888 cc Bore 78.0 mm Stroke 61.9 mm Compression 11.27:1 Maximum Power 85 PS / 84 bhp (62.5 kW) @ 8,500 rpm

(A2 restriction) 47.6 PS / 47 bhp (35 kW) @ 7,000 rpm Maximum Torque 82 Nm (60lbft) @ 6,500 rpm

(A2 restriction) 78 Nm @ 3,750 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer Final Drive O-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame Swingarm Twin-sided, cast aluminium Front Wheel Cast alloy, 19 x 2.5 in Rear Wheel Cast alloy, 17 x 4.25 in Front Tyre 100/90-19 Rear Tyre 150/70R17 Front Suspension Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks Rear Suspension Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment Front Brakes Twin 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc calipers. Radial front master cylinder, ABS Rear Brakes Single 255mm disc. Brembo single piston sliding caliper, ABS Instruments 5″ TFT screen DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2248 mm (88.50 in) Width (Handlebars) 830 mm (32.67in) Height Without Mirrors 1410-1460 mm (55.51-57.48 in) Seat Height 810-830 mm (31.88-32.67 in) Wheelbase 1556 mm (61.25 in) Rake 24.6 ° Trail 133.3 mm (5.24 in) Dry weight 192 kg (423 lb) Fuel Tank Capacity 20 litres (5.28 US gal) FUEL CONSUMPTION Fuel Consumption 55.4 mpg (5.2 l/100km) CO2 119 g/km Standard EURO 5 CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

