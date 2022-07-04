Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Vespa has always represented the joy of living and racing towards the future, technologically on the cutting edge and always ahead of trends whilst remaining faithful to its unique and timeless design. In particular, the Vespa Primavera has always had a young and fresh soul thanks to its light weight and style. And, from the sixties, it has proposed alternative and youthful mobility in cities congested by cars.

In a world that is rediscovering the beauty of experiencing nature, Vespa Primavera is now available in the new and exclusive Pic Nic version. Created specifically to flee everyday stress and savor moments of joy through socialising outdoors in the most glamorous, carefree way but still accompanied by the light lines, the brilliant performance, and the easy ride of a Vespa.

Vespa Pic Nic is outfitted with a range of dedicated accessories designed for maximum enjoyment of outdoor moments, in the most classic ride in the countryside or in one of those green corners that are increasingly more common in cities. In fact, Vespa Pic Nic is accompanied by an elegant picnic basket made of wood intertwined with rattan that contains a convenient removable cooler bag and the must-have blanket. Made in a special jacquard fabric with a pattern that mimics the woven basket, the blanket is water resistant, so it is the ideal accessory for any outdoor activity.

Both the basket and the blanket, enhanced with the Vespa Pic Nic logo, can be conveniently transported on the chromium plated front and rear luggage rack which comes standard on this special edition. The basket is enriched by a brown leather belt that also serves as a handle to easily carry the folded blanket.

Available in the Verde Pic Nic and Grigio Pic Nic colour schemes with elegant graphics on the side panels, Vespa Pic Nic also features a dedicated two-tone saddle, where the beige seating area is combined with a dark brown rear stripe with a particular woven pattern. The saddle is enhanced by light grey piping and a belt decorated with the Italian flag whilst the dark brown shade appears in the rubber inserts on the footrests and the front end.

The equipment package also stands out for its chromium plated body profiles and its wheel rims, painted grey with diamond edges. As with every special edition of Vespa, a plate on the leg shield identifies the series. Vespa Pic Nic will be available in Vespa dealerships from July. Two models will be released: the 125 engine version with an RRP price of £4,500.00 and the i-get 50 which will not be available in the UK.

