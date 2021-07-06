WP Suspension is pleased to announce the launch of the new WP REPLICA TEAM WEAR. This progressive and highly functional clothing line was developed for all riders. On the trackside or at the paddock. For all members of the team, working together aiming towards a common goal and for everyone else that feels the urge to stay in control.
With the demands of every motorsport enthusiast in mind, the WP REPLICA TEAM WEAR was designed with the knowledge and experience of decades of being part of the #1MOTORSPORTCOMMUNITY.
The WP REPLICA TEAM WEAR consists of:
- REPLICA TEAM TEE
- REPLICA TEAM POLO
- REPLICA TEAM SHIRT
- REPLICA TEAM SHORTS
- REPLICA TEAM PANTS
- REPLICA TEAM SWEATER
- REPLICA TEAM ZIP HOODIE
- REPLICA TEAM SOFTSHELL JACKET
- REPLICA TEAM HARDSHELL JACKET
- REPLICA TEAM WINTER JACKET
- MECHANIC GLOVES
- CURVED CAP
- FLAT CAP
- RENEGADE BACKPACK
- TRAVEL BAG 9800
The REPLICA TEAM WEAR will be available from July 5th 2021 at all participating WP AUTHORIZED CENTERS, KTM Dealers, HUSQVARNA Dealers and GASGAS Dealers.
For more detailed information about availability and prices go to
www.wp-suspension.com/replica-team-wear
For more detailed information visit your nearest WP AUTHORISED CENTRE or go to the WP Suspension official website wp-suspension.com
