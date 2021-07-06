WP Suspension is pleased to announce the launch of the new WP REPLICA TEAM WEAR. This progressive and highly functional clothing line was developed for all riders. On the trackside or at the paddock. For all members of the team, working together aiming towards a common goal and for everyone else that feels the urge to stay in control.

With the demands of every motorsport enthusiast in mind, the WP REPLICA TEAM WEAR was designed with the knowledge and experience of decades of being part of the #1MOTORSPORTCOMMUNITY.

The WP REPLICA TEAM WEAR consists of:

REPLICA TEAM TEE

REPLICA TEAM POLO

REPLICA TEAM SHIRT

REPLICA TEAM SHORTS

REPLICA TEAM PANTS

REPLICA TEAM SWEATER

REPLICA TEAM ZIP HOODIE

REPLICA TEAM SOFTSHELL JACKET

REPLICA TEAM HARDSHELL JACKET

REPLICA TEAM WINTER JACKET

MECHANIC GLOVES

CURVED CAP

FLAT CAP

RENEGADE BACKPACK

TRAVEL BAG 9800

The REPLICA TEAM WEAR will be available from July 5th 2021 at all participating WP AUTHORIZED CENTERS, KTM Dealers, HUSQVARNA Dealers and GASGAS Dealers.

For more detailed information about availability and prices go to

www.wp-suspension.com/replica-team-wear

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP AUTHORISED CENTRE or go to the WP Suspension official website wp-suspension.com

