The New Wp Suspension Xplor Pro 7448 Air Fork

WP Suspension is pleased to announce the launch of the new WP XPLOR PRO 7448 Air Fork. The split system, equipped with a combination of WP AER TECHNOLOGY, CONE VALVE TECHNOLOGY and CLOSED CARTRIDGE construction redefines the personal limits of any ambitious enduro fanatic and allows the perfect balance between extremely robust damping performance and the lightness and agility that is crucial for the perfect run to the top step of the podium.

To be prepared for even the toughest circumstances, flexibility is the ace up your sleeve. With the new WP XPLOR PRO 7448 Air Fork, short-term changes in the track and other conditions are no problem. The Air Fork enables any adjustment of the air pressure directly at the AER fork leg for even big changes in riding dynamics on the trail or deep in the middle of nowhere. The fine tuning is performed by using easy and quickly accessible adjusters for compression and rebound. Developed and proven in professional enduro sports, the XPLOR PRO 7448 Air Fork shines with WP CONE VALVE Technology and WP CLOSED CARTRIDGE design, which not only leads to unique response at high speeds, but also guarantees a constant damping performance with high resistance after strong impacts.



The XPLOR PRO 7448 Air Fork will be available from March 5th for £2,756.66 (including VAT).

The XPLOR PRO 7448 Air Fork will be available for the following motorcycles:

KTM: EXC (150, 250, 300); EXC-F (250, 350, 450, 500). From 2017-

Husqvarna: TE (150, 250, 300); FE (250, 350, 450, 501). From 2017-

GASGAS: EC (250, 300); EC-F (250, 350); 2021

