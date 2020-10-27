TRUE PREMIUM PERFORMANCE UPGRADE FOR KTM, HUSQVARNA & GASGAS ENDURO MOTORCYCLES

WP XPLOR PRO 6500 Cartridge. With highly innovative technology derived from countless successes in motorsports, the XPLOR PRO 6500 Cartridge combines premium performance upgrades with unparalleled accessibility. Addressing a whole community of offroad enthusiasts, WP XPLOR PRO empowers KTM, Husqvarna & GASGAS riders to reach their greatest potential. For the WP XPLOR PRO 6500 Cartridge, there is no section of the track too hard and with the input of the latest motorsport know-how this Cartridge will take demanding riders all the way to the top. The built-in WP CLOSED CARTRIDGE TECHNOLOGY with its pressurized compartments guarantees a consistent damping performance and prevents loss of damping on repeated shots. Thanks to the numerous and externally adjustable settings, the riders are always perfectly adapted to all off-road demands even when conditions change at the last minute. The XPLOR PRO 6500 Cartridge was developed to easily upgrade the bike utilizing the standard fork rods and improve the riding experience for high-toned offroad pilots significantly. WP Suspension is pleased to announce the launch of the newWith highly innovative technology derived from countless successes in motorsports, thecombines premium performance upgrades with unparalleled accessibility. Addressing a whole community of offroad enthusiasts,empowersto reach their greatest potential. For the, there is no section of the track too hard and with the input of the latest motorsport know-how this Cartridge will take demanding riders all the way to the top. The built-inwith its pressurized compartments guarantees a consistent damping performance and prevents loss of damping on repeated shots. Thanks to the numerous and externally adjustable settings, the riders are always perfectly adapted to all off-road demands even when conditions change at the last minute. Thewas developed to easily upgrade the bike utilizing the standard fork rods and improve the riding experience for high-toned offroad pilots significantly.

Improved feedback from the track in every riding-situation

pressurized system reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss

Extreme longevity due to the use of high-quality materials only

Specially handcrafted with highest care

All settings can be adjusted externally and flexibly

Spring preload fully variable

The XPLOR PRO 6500 Cartridge will be available from November 17th for 840€ (net retail price) for the following motorcycles:

KTM: EXC (150, 250, 300); EXC-F (250, 350, 450, 500); XC-W (150, 250, 300); XCF-W (350, 500). From 2017-

Husqvarna: TE (150, 250, 300); FE (250, 350, 450, 501). From 2017-

GASGAS: EC (250, 300); EC-F (250, 350). 2021

For more information on WP Suspension products visit wp-suspension.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham