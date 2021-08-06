The New Xact Pro 7543 Fork And Xact Pro 8946 Shock

WP Suspension is pleased to announce the launch of the new WP XACT PRO 7543 Fork and XACT PRO 8946 Shock. This premium performance duo brings PRO Motorsport technology to all 85cc KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS riders that feel the urge to score big time.

XACT PRO 7543 Fork

Peppered with the most advanced WP TECHNOLOGY the WP XACT PRO 7543 Forksaves you precious seconds on the track and against your rivals. With the same technology as the big boys, the fork and its WP CLOSED CARTRIDGE system gets you confidently over hard sections without any sign of fatigue. With sensationally direct feedback despite a constant damping performance facilitated by WP CONE VALVE Technology, the XACT PRO 7543 Fork is the secret weapon against loss of damping.

Constant damping performance due to CLOSED CARTRIDGE Technology

No Loss-of-Damping but improved feedback with CONE VALVE Technology

Reduced manufacturing tolerances lead to reduced service needs

lead to reduced service needs Light weight construction due to CNC-milled High-Tech materials

Derived from years of experience in Pro-Motorsports

XACT PRO 8946 Shock

The WP XACT PRO 8946 Shock knows only one direction – the route to the podium. Equipped with the variable oil bypass valves of SUPERTRAX Technology, the rear wheel finds a firm grip in the ground, even in the toughest sections of the track, and drives your machine to the finish line like it’s on rails. Thanks to the adjustable rebound speed, power is never lost again and you keep complete control over your bike. The PROGRESSIVE DAMPING SYSTEM not only saves weight and improves your handling, but also provides predictable damping performance to completely eliminate unexpected dynamics of your bike.

Unique SUPERTRAX Technology as used in Factory supported race series

Technology as used in Factory supported race series More confidence in your ride and increased comfort due to transparent damping characteristics

Improved acceleration due to significantly increased rear wheel grip and traction

More direct handling due to weight-reduced design and high-tech materials

Physical relief of the rider leads to reduction of fatigue symptoms

High-quality, friction-optimized components reduce maintenance requirements

The XACT PRO 7543 and XACT PRO 8946 will be available from July 27th for £2,187.70 and £1,523.08 respectivly (retail price including VAT).

The XACT PRO COMPONENTS will be available for the following motorcycles:

KTM: KTM 85 SX from MY21

Husqvarna: TC 85 from MY21

GASGAS: MC 85 from MY21

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP AUTHORIZED CENTER or go to www.wp-suspension.com

