WP Suspension is pleased to announce the launch of the new WP XACT PRO 7548 Fork and XACT PRO 8950 Shock. The updated and improved suspension components for Kawasaki motocross bikes shine with unparalleled motorsport derived damping performance and offer that one last push to get all the way to the top.

XACT PRO 7548 Fork



With the new XACT PRO 7548 Fork, the track no longer holds unwanted surprises for you. Due to the installed WP CONE VALVE Technology and a variety of adjustment options, your machine is perfectly adapted to you and your needs.Combined with the WP CLOSED CARTRIDGE Technology, established in professional motorsport by the most successful racing teams in the world, the result is a unique riding experience with a significant increase in comfort without having to give up direct feedback and dynamic manoeuvres.

Improved feedback from the track in every riding situation

Pressurized System reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss

Extreme longevity due to the use of only high-quality materials

All settings can be adjusted externally and flexibly

Specially handcrafted with the highest care

XACT PRO 8950 Shock

The XACT PRO 8950 Shock not only gives leading motocross factory teams a decisive advantage to the podium.,thanks to WP SUPERTRAX Technology, your rear wheel is back in the dirt faster, and you overcome any obstacle with more power, traction and control over your bike. And if the terrain suddenly demands a little more sensitivity, the rebound damping can be perfectly adjusted to suit any rider via the built-in TXN adjuster. To round off this OFFROAD Performance Package, the XACT PRO 8950 Shock’s LINKED DAMPING SYSTEM provides the necessary breakthrough reserves through a significantly optimized progression of the shock absorber.

Improved rebound damping adjustability thanks to TXN adjustment mechanism

More traction and grip on the rear wheel and thus improved acceleration and driving stability

Less physical strain on the rider due to reduced “Buckle Down.”

Extreme durability due to the use of high-tech materials

The XACT PRO 7548 Fork and XACT PRO 8950 Shock will be available from July 13thfor £2,756.66 and £1,793.71 (including VAT).

The XACT PRO 7548 Fork (AP01C101U403220) will be available for the following motorcycles:

Kawasaki: KX 250-F from MY21; KX 450-F from MY20

The XACT PRO 8950 Shock ( AP01C401U411220) will be available for the following motorcycles:

Kawasaki: KX 250-F from MY21; KX 450-F from MY20

For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Aftermarket News

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP AUTHORISED CENTRE or go to the WP Suspension official website wp-suspension.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

