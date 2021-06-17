The Panigale V4 Is Ready To Compete On Any Circuit With Ducati Performance Accessories

The Panigale V4 S is the bike that embodies all the essence of Ducati sportiness. In the 2021 version, the Borgo Panigale super sports bike is even easier to ride and is designed to help the rider achieve top performance on the circuit, resulting in an improvement in lap times both for the professional and for the amateur. The Panigale V4 2021 is equipped with two Race Riding Modes, A and B, which can be customized by the user and is the only bike in the world equipped with ABS Cornering “Only Front” developed specifically for maximum performance on the track, as well as the lowest levels of electronics settings (DTC, DSC and DWC).

To make the Panigale V4 S even more unique and performing on track, Ducati offers its fans a series of accessories from the Ducati Performance catalogue. The accessories contained in the catalogue are designed by the Centro Stile Ducati and produced in collaboration with selected partners, with the aim of ensuring maximum performance and enhancing the typically racing look of the bike.

On 30 May, Barni Racing Team rider Luca Salvadori demonstrated the Panigale V4 S competitiveness, by participating and winning in the 1000 Open category of the second round of the MotoEstate 2021 Trophy, one of the most popular amateur trophies in Italy. On that occasion, the stock Panigale V4 S ridden by Salvadori, equipped with a full racing exhaust, Pirelli slick tyres and a series of accessories contained in the Ducati Performance catalogue, also took pole position, setting the Cremona Circuit lap record.

The accessories mounted on Salvadori’s Panigale V4 S during the race can be purchased from all dealers in the Ducati network. They include the Akrapovič complete titanium exhaust group , developed by Ducati Corse technicians on the basis of the exhaust mounted on the Panigale V4 R used in the Superbike World Championship by Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi; the Rizoma adjustable aluminium footpegs, which allow riders to find the best possible position for their build and riding style and a racing seat in technical fabric, able to offer comfort and grip to maximize stability while riding. There are also a series of elements made of carbon, such as the front mudguard and swingarm cover, but also the number plate holder removal cover sets and mirror hole covers, ideal for occluding the holes made by the removal of unnecessary elements in track use.

These accessories are the same as the ones equipping the Panigale V4 S that Ducati Corse riders use to train between rounds of the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships.

On the Ducati.com website there is the ‘Configurator’ section, a tool designed by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer to offer all Ducatisti the possibility of customizing their motorcycles, by selecting accessories and special parts, which also include magnesium rims and a dry clutch.

