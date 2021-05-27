The Hives and Jake Bugg confirmed as first acts. Festival tickets are pre-selling for 55,00 € now.

Launched in Berlin in 2015 and initiated by BMW Motorrad, the Pure&Crafted Festival will return to the banks of the Spree river in 2021.

This year, BMW Motorrad will once again be the title sponsor of the event.

For the first time, the event will be held in the Berlin trade fair’s event-proven Summer Garden, which offers a unique setting in the heart of City West directly under the Radio Tower. Here, fans can experience the special mix of live music, motorbike culture and new heritage lifestyle on 17 and 18 September 2021.

And this year, too, visitors and music fans can look forward to some truly special live music. These acts have already confirmed: The Hives and Jake Bugg.

The Hives already proved that they belong in the top league of live bands at the premiere of the festival six years ago. The Swedes will rock the stage again this year. The Briton Jake Bugg will have his new “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning” album, which is to be released in August, with him when he comes in September. The singer-songwriter was already on stage at the legendary Glastonbury Festival at the age of 16 and has been delivering one masterpiece after another since his debut in 2012. So you can look forward to lots of rock’n’roll, guitar riffs and drums. And it’s about time, too!

Away from the stage, of course, much will revolve around motorcycles and the world around them: in the Wheels Area, exciting custom bikes will once again be waiting to be discovered. But the focus is not only on these unique art objects and their makers, but also on everyone who shares their passion for motorbikes. Having petrol-laced conversations and exchanging shared experiences will be at the top of the list and motorcycle culture will once again be celebrated at this year’s Pure&Crafted Festival.

In addition to other highlights & specials featuring new spectacular custom bikes that will be announced soon, the General Store completes the unique programme of the Pure&Crafted Festival. New heritage culture, fashion and lifestyle accessories will be the focus of attention here.

And of course there will be no shortage of selected drinks and varied food offerings so visitors can really experience Pure&Crafted with all their senses.

Pure&Crafted ticket pre-sales have started and limited Early Bird tickets can be purchased now for €55.00 at www.pureandcrafted.de. As everyone’s health and safety is paramount, the event will of course be corona compliant. Further information regarding the COVID 19 hygiene concept and the resulting protection measures on site as well as more detailed information on the programme will follow shortly.

And one thing is for sure: We simply can’t wait to finally experience live music again with lots of visitors, to be inspired together, to exchange ideas, to celebrate and just to have fun.

