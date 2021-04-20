After a year off, the popular R&G Rookies’ Trophy is returning for 2021 bigger and better than ever before. Running as part of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, the Trophy is designed to reward those riders making their debut in any given class, with the overall top three winners enjoying a prize fund from R&G, Pirelli, After a year off, the popular R&G Rookies’ Trophy is returning for 2021 bigger and better than ever before. Running as part of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, the Trophy is designed to reward those riders making their debut in any given class, with the overall top three winners enjoying a prize fund from R&G, Pirelli, LS2 crash helmets and WD-40.

As previously, the 2021 R&G Rookies’ Trophy is open to all of those riders in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship who are making their fi rst full season in their respective class. The top two rookie riders in the final standings of each Championship class at the end of the season will then be put to a panel of experts, including Steve Plater, Stuart Higgs (BSB), Paul Haskins ( LS2 ), Simon Hughes (R&G) and a Pirelli and WD-40 representative who will then pick their overall top three.

The overall winner of the 2021 award will receive:

£750 cash and £500 product support from R&G

Two cases of motorcycle specialist products from WD-40

two sets of race tyres from Pirelli

Thunder FF805 FIM Carbon model from LS2 with a 2022 Race Support Contract to cover service and product support.

The second place rider will receive:

£500 of product support from R&G

One case of motorcycle specialist products from WD-40

One front and two rear tyres from Pirelli

Thunder FF805 from LS2 with service contract

Third place will receive:

£250 R&G product support

Case of Chain Lube and Chain Cleaner from WD-40

One set of Pirelli race tyres

Arrow FF323 Carbon from LS2 with service contract

In addition to the trophy, each round R&G will select their Rookie of the Meeting, with the winner receiving an R&G Garage Mat.

Riders who want to register for the 2021 R&G Rookies’ Trophy will need to register with Alan Garrett on [email protected] by June 18th.

BSB Series Director, Stuart Higgs, commented “We’re really pleased to have the R&G Rookies’ Trophy returning for 2021 and with some big names stepping up into new categories, it looks like it will be a very tough challenge. I’m looking forward to seeing how these riders develop over the season and seeing who will make the final list at the end of the year.”

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett added “The 2021 season looks set to be an incredible year across the paddock and we are really pleased to confirm the return of the R&G Rookies’ Trophy. I’m really looking forward to seeing how the riders’ progress over the year and it’s fantastic to have the support of Pirelli, LS2 and WD-40 too.”

