It’s crunch time in Moto3™, but Foggia has a few stats in his favour as Acosta aims to make history at Misano

Three races remain in the 2021 Moto3™ season and there are 30 points splitting Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) from the closest rider on the chase, Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing). That makes two things true: one, Acosta mathematically has his first shot at the crown as the paddock returns to Misano for the Gran Premio Nolan del Made In Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna, and two: Foggia really is now close enough to stop that happening…

With 75 points left in play ahead of lights out, Acosta’s shot is a real but longer one this weekend. If the rookie sensation can take that gap from 30 up to more than 50 points – and it has to be more than 50 as Foggia has four wins to Acosta’s five – he’ll take the crown and become the youngest World Champion ever. So he needs to win and Foggia either not score at all or take a maximum of four points for 12th, but last time out at Misano speaks to a closing gap being distinctly more likely.

It was Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), now out of contention for the crown, who shot off into the lead with some incredible speed at the San Marino GP initially, and he could be a threat again if he can avoid a repeat of his crash. But Foggia was in the perfect position and kept it nice and tidy to take over at the front, and from there the Leopard rider couldn’t be stopped. He took a composed and assured win ahead of compatriots Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) and Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), and there’s no reason to believe the tricolore trio, plus Fenati, can’t be the key threats again. Acosta, meanwhile, came seventh as he put in a solid race but couldn’t find quite the same pace. So will history repeat itself? Or can take two see the Spaniard take a step forward and threaten for the throne?

There are also the likes of new winner Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) heading in on a high, and his teammate – and still Championship challenger – Sergio Garcia will be aiming to bounce back. John McPhee (Petronas Yamaha SRT) arrives from a podium and he and teammate Darryn Binder could be up there too. As ever, there are plenty of fast threats for victory in Moto3™.

Acosta has more experience at the venue now, but returning to turf where you’ve won only a few weeks prior, having cut down what seemed like an insurmountable gap and with another podium in your pocket from last time out is a serious preface for Foggia. Tune in to see what awaits on take two at Misano on Sunday the 24th of October at 11:00 (GMT +2)… will there be a Champion or another twist in the tale?

Moto3™ Championship top five:

1 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 218

2 Dennis Foggia – Leopard Racing – Honda – 188

3 Sergio Garcia – Gaviota GASGAS Aspar – GASGAS – 168

4 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 138

5 Jaume Masia – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 135

