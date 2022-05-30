Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Sena Impulse Modular Smart Helmet and Stryker Full-Face Smart Helmet with SOUND BY Harman Kardon is Now Available.

Sena Technologies, Inc. the world’s leader in Bluetooth® communication solutions for powersports has launched two all new smart helmets with SOUND BY Harman Kardon, the Impulse modular smart helmet and Stryker full-face helmet. Both the Impulse and Stryker feature Sena’s industry leading Mesh communication technology plus speakers and microphone by the audio experts at Harman Kardon. The helmets include:

Premium Speakers & Microphone with SOUND BY Harman Kardon

Integrated Mesh & Bluetooth Intercom systems

Retractable Sun Visor

LED Taillight

Voice-Activated Digital Assistant Access (“Hey Google”/”Hey Siri”)

Voice Commands in 8 languages

Magnetic Pogo Charging Port

DOT or ECE rated (sold regionally)

Intermediate Oval Fit

SOUND BY Harman Kardon

The speakers and microphone were created with the audio experts at Harman Kardon to provide world-class sound inside of the motorcycle helmet. Each helmet’s interior design was optimized by Sena to provide plush acoustic dampening for the SOUND BY Harman Kardon speakers. The precisely placed speakers and interior acoustic design combined with the all-new microphone allow the Impulse to deliver an unmatched motorcycling auditory experience. The speakers send crystal clear audio to riders’ ears while the microphone, with a newly designed sensor, provides robust performance for voice communication while riding.

IMPULSE: MODULAR HELMET DESIGN WITH PREMIUM FEATURES

Impulse is packed with features, including Sena’s first-ever integrated motorcycle helmet LED taillights for additional rider visibility. The DOT or ECE-rated (DOT or ECE rating available depending on region) Impulse was engineered with a convenient modular helmet design and a lightweight composite fiberglass shell. Impulse features an intermediate oval fitment, and is available in sizes S-XXL in Matte Black and Glossy White. Click below to buy your Impulse helmet today.

STRYKER: FULL-FACE PROTECTION

Stryker, Sena’s latest full-face helmet is equipped with premium SOUND BY Harman Kardon speakers and microphone for a next level audio experience while riding. Stryker is packed with features including an LED taillight for rider visibility, Mesh and Bluetooth communication, retractable sun visor, and digital assistant access. Stryker is available in size S-XXL and can be purchased directly through Sena or through our global network of retailers.

NEW SENA MOTORCYCLES APP

The brand new Sena Motorcycles App gives users a way to visually configure the Impulse or Stryker’s device settings. Download the app to customize a variety of settings and features on the smart helmet, including the ability to remotely manage channel settings for Open Mesh, or even set a private group for Group Mesh. Impulse users will also be able to control the LED taillight via the Sena Motorcycles App. Head to the App Store or Google Play store to download the Sena Motorcycles App.

NOW AVAILABLE

Impulse and Stryker are both available in sizes S, M, L, XL, and XXL in Matte Black and Glossy White. Impulse is available at www.sena.com, through our global network of retailers, and soon on Amazon. Impulse will retail for €699 incl. VAT and Stryker will retail for €599 incl. VAT.

